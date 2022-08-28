Sunday Dawg Chow: Browns news (8/28/22)

- Browns’ late comeback attempt falls short in 21-20 preseason loss to Bears (clevelandbrowns.com) - The Browns fell to the Bears, 21-20, on Saturday night at FirstEnergy Stadium in their third and final preseason game of the year.
- Browns-Bears quick hits: Jacoby Brissett’s mixed bag, Cade York’s preseason legend grows (Beacon Journal) - All eyes were on Jacoby Brissett as he finally made his Browns debut on Saturday. The quarterback who is expected to start during Deshaun Watson’s 11-game suspension had not played in the first two preseason games. Brissett played the first six possessions, completing 13 of 23 passes for 109 yards. Those drives included three three-and-outs, including his first two series, a drive that resulted in a missed field goal, an interception and a field goal.
- Denmark’s Hjalte Froholdt has been all over America, looking to stick in Cleveland (Browns Zone) - Hjalte Froholdt’s football dream has taken him on an interesting tour of America. He attended Warren G. Harding High School near Youngstown and spent a year at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. He played for the Razorbacks in Fayetteville, Arkansas, and was drafted in the fourth round in 2019 by the Patriots in Foxborough, Massachusetts. He’s been with the Browns in Berea for the last 11 months. Each stop a new adventure, a different culture and a world away from his home in Svenborg, Denmark, which he described as a “small harbor town.”
- NFL senior advisor feels Deshaun Watson is ‘playing us’ and is ‘still a danger’ until he admits wrongdoing (cleveland.com) - An NFL senior advisor believes Deshaun Watson will only cease his predatory behavior when he admits wrongdoing with the 30 massage therapists who have accused him of sexual misconduct during appointments.
NFL:
- Panthers will start season without kicker Zane Gonzalez and quarterback Sam Darnold (Charlotte Observer) - Prior to the Carolina Panthers preseason finale on Friday, the team had only one player unavailable for their regular season home opener due to injury. That number tripled on Saturday after coach Matt Rhule said kicker Zane Gonzalez and quarterback Sam Darnold are each expected to miss extended time due to “significant” lower-body injuries.
- Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza sits preseason finale; wants to ‘set record straight’ about gang rape lawsuit (ESPN) - Buffalo Bills rookie punter Matt Araiza, who was accused in a lawsuit Thursday of gang raping a 17-year-old girl when he was at San Diego State last year, did not dress for Friday night’s 21-0 preseason loss to the Carolina Panthers. Coach Sean McDermott said after the game that it was his call for Araiza to sit, and that the decision was reached on Friday.
- 2022 NFL preseason, Week 3: What We Learned from Saturday’s games (NFL.com) - NFL.com breaks down what you need to know from Week 3 of the 2022 NFL preseason.
- How the AFC West became the NFL’s most all-in division (The Ringer) - AFC West teams went wild this offseason, with blockbuster trades for Russell Wilson and Davante Adams, and a massive contract extension for Derwin James Jr. But will these moves be enough for the Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, or Los Angeles Chargers to end the Kansas City Chiefs’ reign atop the NFL’s deepest division?
