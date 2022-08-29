Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (8/29/22)

- Grant Delpit and Wyatt Teller will be fine, but Chris Odom is out for the season with a torn ACL: Kevin Stefanski quick hits (cleveland.com) “Delpit left with a hip injury suffered in the first quarter, and Teller left with a knee injury suffered in the second. He was seen walking out of FirstEnergy Stadium with a wrap on the knee, but wasn’t noticeably limping.”
- ‘Top 100 Players of 2022’: Myles Garrett | No. 11 (nfl.com) “Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett has been voted as the No. 11 player in the NFL on the “Top 100 Players of 2022” rankings.”
- Cleveland Browns roster moves tracker: NFL Network reporting Curtis Weaver is being waived (Akron Beacon Journal) “Much of the 53-man roster is set with established players such as Myles Garrett, Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt, Joel Bitonio and Denzel Ward. However, there may be some surprises happening at the back end of the roster as players fight to claim one of those final few spots.”
- Cleveland Browns: Is Anthony Schwartz fixable? (Dawg Pound Daily) “For receiver Anthony Schwartz, he needed this preseason to prove himself as valuable and prove he can do more than run sprints up and down the football field. He did the exact opposite in his three opportunities, leaving everyone wondering if he is even worthy of a 53-man roster spot.”
- Cleveland Browns aren’t down on Anthony Schwartz (Al.com) “In the Browns’ 21-20 preseason loss to the Chicago Bears on Saturday, the former Auburn standout had six passes thrown his way. He finished the game with one reception for 8 yards.”
- Cleveland Browns still believe in Anthony Schwartz despite his drops (Auburn Wire) “I told (Schwartz) on the sideline, ‘Look, you wouldn’t be in this position if they didn’t think you could do it,” Brissett said. “At least cherish the part that they’re putting you back out there no matter what. It’s only because they want to see you succeed, and they want you to see yourself succeed.’ I think he’s going to do that.”
- Let’s Talk About Anthony Schwarts Preseason Week 3 Recap (YouTube) Quincy Carrier delves into everyone’s favorite, current topic.
Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (8/29/22)
More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Daily Dawg Chow.
