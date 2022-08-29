Cleveland Browns 53-man roster tracker

The Cleveland Browns are likely to begin trimming their roster down today, as they work to get to 53 players by Tuesday’s 4:00 PM deadline. All players that are released must go through waivers and are eligible to be claimed by any other team until 12:00 PM ET on Wednesday. After that, any unclaimed player can be signed and teams will begin to fill out their 16-man practice squads.

You can also use the comments section to discuss cuts around the NFL who may be of interest to Cleveland.

Browns Roster Cuts Live Blog

11:34 AM: From an experience factor, WR Ja’Marcus Bradley had a slight edge on some of the other youngsters, but he still wasn’t expected to make the team. I think he’ll stick on the practice squad, though.

#Browns cutting WR Ja'Marcus Bradley, per league source. As @StainbrookNFL first noted, Browns also cut WR Javon Wims on Sunday — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) August 29, 2022

11:10 AM: In addition, from last night, Stainbrook says the Browns are releasing WR Javon Wims, OL Ben Patrula, and DT Glen Logan. Wims seemed to be a nice target with his 6-2 frame, and seems like a practice squad candidate.

11:07 AM: I missed this one last night, but Brad Stainbrook reports that the team will release DE Curtis Weaver.

The #Browns are releasing Curtis Weaver, per a league source. NFLN first to report. — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) August 28, 2022

8:39 AM: One of the things we haven’t talked much about is injuries. DE Chris Odom suffered a torn ACL in the final preseason game, so he will go on injured reserve. He was a long shot to make the final roster, but was a great candidate for the practice squad.

I have these three players making the 53-man roster:

WR Michael Woods

RT Jack Conklin

DE Chase Winovich

Let’s remember one important thing: if any of these players are placed on IR before roster cuts are due, then they are done for the season. If Cleveland wants them to play in 2022, but they aren’t going to be ready for awhile, they must make the 53-man roster, and then be placed on IR. That could be what the team does with Conklin and Winovich if they aren’t expected to be ready for the first month of the season.

Players placed on IR after the final cuts must miss a minimum of four games. Each team can designate eight players to return from IR throughout a season, and a player can return twice from IR within the same season.

Woods could be an example where you try to cut the guy and slip him through to the practice squad. However, he did have a good start to training camp before getting hurt.

8:30 AM: Good morning, Browns fans! In case you missed it, I posted my 53-man roster projection on Saturday, following the conclusion of the team’s final preseason game. I always reserve the right to tweak it up until cuts are made, but so far, I haven’t felt compelled to make any changes.

The most hotly-contested picks I made seemed to be not keeping S Richard LeCounte, and also keeping TE Miller Forristall. I agree that both picks are up-in-the-air, but I think it also goes to show you how a good portion of the roster seems locked in already if those are the guys we’re debating about.

List of Browns Roster Cuts So Far

This raw list will be updated today as news comes in:

OFFENSIVE PLAYERS CUT

WR Javon Wims

WR Ja’Marcus Bradley

OL Ben Petrula

DEFENSIVE PLAYERS CUT

DT Glen Logan

DE Curtis Weaver

INJURED RESERVE