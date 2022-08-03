Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (8/3/22)

- Cleveland Browns’ Jacoby Brissett ‘ready to go’ as starter after Deshaun Watson suspension (ESPN) “As a rookie for the New England Patriots in 2016, he had to step in after Tom Brady was suspended for Deflategate and Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a shoulder injury. Just before the start of the 2019 season, Brissett became the starter for the Indianapolis Colts after Andrew Luck’s surprise retirement.”
- Cleveland Browns training camp day five: Jack Conklin activated from PUP list (Akron Beacon Journal) “I was here in late June and I looked out and he’s on the field with a bunch of offensive linemen putting them through drills,” Stefanski said. “That just doesn’t happen very often in late June in given cities.”
- Wyche: Amari Cooper dealing with ankle injury at Browns camp (NFL via Yahoo) “NFL Network’s Steve Wyche reports that Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper is dealing with an ankle injury at Browns training camp.”
- Top 5 2023 NFL Draft prospects for Cleveland Browns to keep an eye on (Dawg Pound Daily) “Cleveland has eight picks for in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft — although, they don’t have a first-round pick because they traded that away for quarterback Deshaun Watson.”
- #BrownsCamp Daily: Nick Harris feels extensive offseason work to gain weight has ‘paid off’ (clevelandbrowns.com) “I think he has been brought along the right way,” Stefanski said. “To his credit, he has done everything we have asked him to do. He is another guy who has worked very, very hard in this building to transform his body, so I’m excited about Nick.”
- Browns Kicker Cade York Making An Early Impression (Browns Nation) “The preseason has always been a time of excitement and enthusiasm for the upcoming year. No matter how the previous season ended, there’s always a sense of optimism from fans that “this year” things will be different.”
- How Will Rust Effect DeShaun Watson In Cleveland (YouTube) Quincy Carrier is joined by Jake Burns and they analyze how DeShaun Watson’s layoff may impact his eventual introduction to the Browns’ lineup
NFL:
- Miami Dolphins forfeiting draft picks for tampering involving Tom Brady, Sean Payton: NFL news roundup (cleveland.com) “The investigation revealed that the Dolphins committed tampering multiple times with Tom Brady while he was under contract, including with the Patriots in 2019 and when he was with the Buccaneers in 2021.”
- Former Browns HC a guest at Ravens’ training camp practice on Monday (Ravens Wire) “Baltimore has hosted thousands of fans so far over their first five practice sessions, but on Monday there was a former head coach in attendance in former Cleveland Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens.”
- Baker Mayfield Is Already Talking Trash In Carolina (The Cold Wire) “While Mayfield isn’t named as the team’s starter yet, it looks like he will get the job because he is their best option. But while he hasn’t won the starting role, he is already making himself feel at home, as shared by Panthers insider Joe Person.”
- Odell Beckham Jr. to Colts ‘Heating Up?’ (Sports Illustrated) “Rashaad McGinnis of The Blue Stable reported on Tuesday that talks between wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and the Colts are ‘heating up,’ according to a reliable source.”
