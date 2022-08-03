Cleveland Browns Training Camp Recap: Day 7 - Cooper Returns

Here is Wednesday’s practice report for the Browns from Berea:

Cleveland Browns Training Camp Report - Day 7 (8/3/22)

1. The Elephant in the Room: Practice had basically just concluded, when fans learned that the NFL was appealing the verdict on Deshaun Watson’s six game suspension. The Browns’ public relations team walked off the field with him, taking no questions from the media.

#Browns Deshaun Watson walking off the field with PR after learning the #NFL appealed. He didn’t take questions pic.twitter.com/rHp7UsS3JG — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) August 3, 2022

This is one of the reasons I haven’t written much about the Watson signing and all the investigations this offseason. Despite what people were saying, the writing on the wall seemed pretty clear that Roger Goodell would step in and make his own ruling. Rather than speculate what that would be for months, I just waited and whatever happened, happened. We’ll see what happens next. The rest of today’s camp report focuses on Day 7 of training camp, prior to the news.

2. Conklin on the Path to Returning: Prior to practice, RT Jack Conklin was interviewed and said that he expects to be ready for the regular season. He said doctors found a bone spur in his knee during surgery, and removing it also helped.

#Browns RT Jack Conklin said he feels good, knee is coming along and he feels stronger than he’s been in a long time — Nate Ulrich (@ByNateUlrich) August 3, 2022

3. Hottest Day of Camp: All things considered, we’ve had a relatively cool start to training camp in terms of weather — until today, when the temperature was 92 degrees (feels like at 98 degrees). Head coach Kevin Stefanski thinks it was a good way to prepare for Jacksonville weather (the team’s first preseason game):

“A warm one out here today, which is good. We need the work in the heat. We have Jacksonville coming up. Lord knows what that temperature could be down there at night. We need to work in the heat so I think we are all looking forward to it. The message with that obviously is to hydrate and take care of ourselves.”

4. What Ankle Injury? Injuries in camp often keep a player sidelined for a week or two minimum out of precaution, but WR Amari Cooper returned after missing just one practice with an ankle injury. He did have a pass go off his hands in practice, though, nearly leading to an interception:

Deshaun finds Amari Cooper, but the ball goes through his hands and nearly gets picked. #Browns pic.twitter.com/DhkQna2usE — clevelanddotcom (@clevelanddotcom) August 3, 2022

5. Members of the Military: The Cleveland Browns hosted their annual Military Appreciation Day at training camp today. Veterans and family members representing all branches of the military were invited to be VIP guests of the team, in partnership with USO Ohio.

#Browns Jadeveon Clowney, David Njoku and Cade York meet with members of the military here to watch practice today. pic.twitter.com/rHwxok8ZV6 — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 3, 2022

6. Brownies: The team signed WR Daylen Baldwin and waived S Nate Meadors prior to practice. ... Much like his counterpart, today it was DE Myles Garrett’s turn for a day off. ... Speaking of DE Jadeveon Clowney, he batted down another pass from QB Deshaun Watson. ... CB A.J. Green broke up two passes and has been having a solid camp. ... LB Tony Fields intercepted a pass thrown by QB Jacoby Brissett off of a tip. ... A total of 25 puppies have been adopted this year at the Browns Puppy Pound. ... Today’s esteemed alumni guest was DL Frank Stams.

7. Next Up: The Browns are off on Thursday. Their next practice is Friday at 2:00 PM.