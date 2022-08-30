Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (8/30/22)

- Browns Player Was Holding Sunflower Seeds, Not Weed, On Sidelines At Game (TMZ) “Sorry to kill all the fun, but Cleveland Browns player Martin Emerson, Jr. was NOT walking around with a bunch of weed during Saturday’s preseason game ... as it turns out, it was a bag of sunflower seeds.”
- Cleveland Browns cut roster to 73; here’s who’s been waived so far (Fox 8) “All NFL teams must reduce their active roster to a maximum of 53 players prior to 4 p.m.”
- Browns: 3 offensive players that shined in preseason Week 3 (Dawg Pound Daily) “There were several stories coming into the game, including Jacoby Brissett getting a start for the first time this preseason — and he struggled to move the offense.”
- NFL agent blasts Deshaun Watson’s contract with the Cleveland Browns as ‘franchise malpractice’ (Sports Naut) “Despite the Watson situation having come to a head, there’s still many around the NFL who continue to blast the Browns for their decision-making process months after the fact. That includes one unnamed player-agent who opted to remain anonymous to protect himself and his clients.”
- Jimmy Johnson reveals he nearly dealt Herschel Walker to Cleveland Browns before infamous Vikings trade (WKYC) “An upcoming episode of “NFL Icons” on EPIX focuses on the Hall of Fame career of former Cowboys head coach Jimmy Johnson. In the episode, Johnson shares the story behind the 1989 blockbuster, revealing that Dallas nearly made a deal to trade Walker to Cleveland.”
- First look: Cleveland Browns at Carolina Panthers odds and lines (USA Today) “The teams have only faced each other 6 times, the first time in 1999. The Panthers lead the all-time series 4-2, although the Browns have won 2 of the last 3 matchups.”
- Jadeveon Clowney to have his college jersey retired this weekend (Browns Wire) “For DE Jadeveon Clowney, the weekend will be a special one as he is scheduled to travel home to South Carolina.”
- Players picked Jonathan Taylor over Nick Chubb, proving they aren’t better analysts (Factory Of Sadness) “Chubb split carries with Kareem Hunt (100 attempts) and D’Ernest Johnson (78 attempts). They combined for over 900 yards. Just between the two of them.”
- Browns Linked to Super Bowl QB Out of NFC West (heavy.com) “The development will allow San Francisco to keep Garoppolo on the roster, at least for now, and makes the QB much more tradable to a potentially interested team, such as the Browns.”
- NFL Players Teams Should Be Trying to Trade Before Roster Cuts (Bleacher Report) “Johnson broke out behind Cleveland’s pulverizing offensive line last year, totaling 534 yards on 100 carries. He also added 137 yards on 19 receptions. Most teams can’t match Cleveland’s quality offensive line, but Johnson proved efficient in creating opportunities on his own, ranking seventh in juke rate and 10th in yards created per touch, according to PlayerProfiler.”
- What Should The Browns Do With Anthony Schwartz? (Browns Nation) “And Schwartz’s name is generally associated with trade or cut sentiments from even the most faithful dawgs. But word leaked out from the organization that 6 drops in 3 games are not enough to threaten his roster spot.”
- How Serious Should Browns Fans Take Preseason w/G. Bush (YouTube) Quincy Carrier and Garrett Bush talk sense about the preseason.
NFL:
- Lamar Jackson Is Tweeting Through Ravens Contract Negotiations (The Big Lead) “Reports suggest the 25-year-old has been offered a deal close to what Kyler Murray received from the Arizona Cardinals. Murray got $230.5 million over five years with $160 million guaranteed. But Jackson wants something closer to the five-year, $230 million fully guaranteed deal Deshaun Watson got from the Cleveland Browns.”
- Jimmy Garoppolo gets restructured 1-year deal with 49ers worth up to $15.45M with incentives; no-trade clause (cleveland.com) “On Monday, Garoppolo agreed to a restructured deal with the 49ers worth $6.5 million fully guaranteed, and play-time incentives that could earn him up to a total of about $15.45 million, a league source confirmed for cleveland.com.”
- How did former Auburn players perform in week three of the NFL Preseason? (Auburn Daily) “In his preseason game against the Chicago Bears, Anthony Schwartz brought in one of his six targets for eight yards. Quarterback play was a huge factor in Schwartz’s lackluster week three performance.”
- Panthers work out five kickers on Monday (Panthers Wire) “In addition to bringing in Brian Johnson and Eddy Piñeiro for a workout earlier (yesterday), the Panthers also called in three other legs for a look. That bunch included Chase McLaughlin, Matthew Wright and Taylor Bertolet.”
- How Hue Jackson brings his NFL coaching style to Grambling St. Football (The News Star) “[Jackson] being able to meet the needs of our players, understanding that our kids have lives outside of football, they has issues, they have struggles.” Simon said. “So, he’s a man that coaches with his heart and his former players love him.”
