Cleveland Browns Roster Cuts: The Final 53-Man Roster

The following players were cut (or placed on IR) by the Cleveland Browns, trimming their roster to the league-required 53 players. Make sure you react to all of the cuts in the comments section below! The final 53-man roster is also at the bottom of this post.

OFFENSIVE PLAYERS CUT

QB Josh Rosen

RB John Kelly

FB Johnny Stanton

WR Javon Wims

WR Ja’Marcus Bradley

WR Mike Harley Jr

WR Daylen Baldwin

WR Easop Winston

TE Miller Forristall

TE Nakia Griffin-Stewart

TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden

OL Blake Hance

OL Ben Petrula

OL David Moore

OL Alex Taylor

C Brock Hoffman

DEFENSIVE PLAYERS CUT

DT Glen Logan

DE Curtis Weaver

DT Roderick Perry

LB Willie Harvey

LB Dakota Allen

S Jovante Moffatt

CB Herb Miller

CB Shaun Jolly

CB Lavert Hill

INJURED RESERVE

DE Chris Odom

Other Notes

From my final roster projection, I got 49/53 (92%) of my picks correct. I always aim for above 90%, so I’ll take it.

The four players who did not make the final roster from my projection were FB Johnny Stanton , TE Miller Forristall , OL Blake Hance , and CB Herb Miller . The four players who made it instead were OL Drew Forbes , DE Isaac Rochell , LB Jordan Kunaszyk , and S Richard LeCounte .

, TE , OL , and CB . The four players who made it instead were OL , DE , LB , and S . As always, remember that this is the initial 53-man roster. The team could place a few players on IR, or still cut certain players to make room for waiver claims. The Browns have a few short-term IR candidates, such as WR Michael Woods , RT Jack Conklin , and DE Chase Winovich .

, RT , and DE . Despite a few of the surprise cuts, there was nothing jaw-dropping among the cuts. From a positional standpoint, the Browns listed Demetric Felton at running back, but he is sort of an extra receiver. Cleveland went with the interesting approach of having only two players combined at the tight end and fullback position. I have to imagine they’ll end up adding someone who can be an extra tight end for gameday — you really need three in case one of your top two guys get hurt.

Final 53-Man Roster (as of 8/30/22)

Pos Final Roster Players Cut QB

(2) Jacoby Brissett

Joshua Dobbs Josh Rosen RB

(5) Nick Chubb

Kareem Hunt

D'Ernest Johnson

Jerome Ford

Demetric Felton John Kelly FB

(0) Johnny Stanton WR

(5) Amari Cooper

Donovan Peoples-Jones

Anthony Schwartz

David Bell

Michael Woods Javon Wims

Ja'Marcus Bradley

Mike Harley Jr

Daylen Baldwin

Easop Winston TE

(2) David Njoku

Harrison Bryant Miller Forristall

Nakia Griffin-Stewart

Zaire Mitchell-Paden OL

(10) Jedrick Wills

Joel Bitonio

Ethan Pocic

Wyatt Teller

Jack Conklin

Chris Hubbard

Michael Dunn

James Hudson

Hjalte Froholdt

Drew Forbes Blake Hance

Ben Petrula

Brock Hoffman

David Moore

Alex Taylor DL

(10) Myles Garrett

Jadeveon Clowney

Alex Wright

Chase Winovich

Isaiah Thomas

Jordan Elliott

Taven Bryan

Perrion Winfrey

Tommy Togiai

Isaac Rochell Glen Logan

Curtis Weaver

Roderick Perry LB

(6) Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

Anthony Walker

Jacob Phillips

Sione Takitaki

Tony Fields

Jordan Kunaszyk Willie Harvey

Dakota Allen S

(5) John Johnson

Ronnie Harrison

Grant Delpit

D'Anthony Bell

Richard LeCounte Jovante Moffatt CB

(5) Denzel Ward

Greg Newsome

Greedy Williams

Martin Emerson

A.J. Green Herb Miller

Shaun Jolly

Lavert Hill ST

(3) Cade York

Corey Bojorquez

Charley Hughlett

The following players do not count toward the 53-man roster: