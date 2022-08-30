Cleveland Browns Roster Cuts: The Final 53-Man Roster

The following players were cut (or placed on IR) by the Cleveland Browns, trimming their roster to the league-required 53 players. Make sure you react to all of the cuts in the comments section below! The final 53-man roster is also at the bottom of this post.
OFFENSIVE PLAYERS CUT
- QB Josh Rosen
- RB John Kelly
- FB Johnny Stanton
- WR Javon Wims
- WR Ja’Marcus Bradley
- WR Mike Harley Jr
- WR Daylen Baldwin
- WR Easop Winston
- TE Miller Forristall
- TE Nakia Griffin-Stewart
- TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden
- OL Blake Hance
- OL Ben Petrula
- OL David Moore
- OL Alex Taylor
- C Brock Hoffman
DEFENSIVE PLAYERS CUT
- DT Glen Logan
- DE Curtis Weaver
- DT Roderick Perry
- LB Willie Harvey
- LB Dakota Allen
- S Jovante Moffatt
- CB Herb Miller
- CB Shaun Jolly
- CB Lavert Hill
INJURED RESERVE
- DE Chris Odom
Other Notes
- From my final roster projection, I got 49/53 (92%) of my picks correct. I always aim for above 90%, so I’ll take it.
- The four players who did not make the final roster from my projection were FB Johnny Stanton, TE Miller Forristall, OL Blake Hance, and CB Herb Miller. The four players who made it instead were OL Drew Forbes, DE Isaac Rochell, LB Jordan Kunaszyk, and S Richard LeCounte.
- As always, remember that this is the initial 53-man roster. The team could place a few players on IR, or still cut certain players to make room for waiver claims. The Browns have a few short-term IR candidates, such as WR Michael Woods, RT Jack Conklin, and DE Chase Winovich.
- Despite a few of the surprise cuts, there was nothing jaw-dropping among the cuts. From a positional standpoint, the Browns listed Demetric Felton at running back, but he is sort of an extra receiver. Cleveland went with the interesting approach of having only two players combined at the tight end and fullback position. I have to imagine they’ll end up adding someone who can be an extra tight end for gameday — you really need three in case one of your top two guys get hurt.
Final 53-Man Roster (as of 8/30/22)
|Pos
|Final Roster
|Players Cut
|QB
(2)
|Jacoby Brissett
Joshua Dobbs
|Josh Rosen
|RB
(5)
|Nick Chubb
Kareem Hunt
D'Ernest Johnson
Jerome Ford
Demetric Felton
|John Kelly
|FB
(0)
|Johnny Stanton
|WR
(5)
|Amari Cooper
Donovan Peoples-Jones
Anthony Schwartz
David Bell
Michael Woods
|Javon Wims
Ja'Marcus Bradley
Mike Harley Jr
Daylen Baldwin
Easop Winston
|TE
(2)
|David Njoku
Harrison Bryant
|Miller Forristall
Nakia Griffin-Stewart
Zaire Mitchell-Paden
|OL
(10)
|Jedrick Wills
Joel Bitonio
Ethan Pocic
Wyatt Teller
Jack Conklin
Chris Hubbard
Michael Dunn
James Hudson
Hjalte Froholdt
Drew Forbes
|Blake Hance
Ben Petrula
Brock Hoffman
David Moore
Alex Taylor
|DL
(10)
|Myles Garrett
Jadeveon Clowney
Alex Wright
Chase Winovich
Isaiah Thomas
Jordan Elliott
Taven Bryan
Perrion Winfrey
Tommy Togiai
Isaac Rochell
|Glen Logan
Curtis Weaver
Roderick Perry
|LB
(6)
|Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
Anthony Walker
Jacob Phillips
Sione Takitaki
Tony Fields
Jordan Kunaszyk
|Willie Harvey
Dakota Allen
|S
(5)
|John Johnson
Ronnie Harrison
Grant Delpit
D'Anthony Bell
Richard LeCounte
|Jovante Moffatt
|CB
(5)
|Denzel Ward
Greg Newsome
Greedy Williams
Martin Emerson
A.J. Green
|Herb Miller
Shaun Jolly
Lavert Hill
|ST
(3)
|Cade York
Corey Bojorquez
Charley Hughlett
The following players do not count toward the 53-man roster:
- Injured Reserve: DE Chris Odom
- Suspended/Reserve List: QB Deshaun Watson
Our initial 53-man roster is set.— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 30, 2022
» https://t.co/NN4TSWIR1c pic.twitter.com/nnKFtxq2oM
Loading comments...