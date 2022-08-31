 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (8/31/22)

More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Daily Dawg Chow.

By Ezweav
/ new
Carolina Panthers v Washington Commanders Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns:

NFL:

  • Josh Gordon released: Where could he land next? (Fansided) “Last season, Gordon appeared in 12 games for the Chiefs, and he hauled in five out of 14 targets for 32 yards and a touchdown. Gordon’s run with the Chiefs was underwhelming, but few available wide receivers carry his upside.”
  • NFL practice squad, explained: Rules, pay, roster limit, and more (SBN) “First used by legendary coach Paul Brown with the Cleveland Browns in 1946, Brown subverted AAFC salary rules for a 33-man roster by stashing a group of players using fake jobs for Yellow Cab of Cleveland. Brown, who was friends with the owner of the cab company, made this arrangement and the team would pay the reserve group of players — who obviously never drove a cab.”
  • 2022 NFL season: Biggest surprises, notable moves as teams cut rosters down to 53 (nfl.com) “It was a salary dump before they even had to pay Gardner-Johnson his big salary. Per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, “he really reacted to not getting the contract that he wanted”

More From Dawgs By Nature

Loading comments...