Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (8/31/22)

- Baker Mayfield says of Browns: ‘I’m going to (expletive) them up,’ sideline reporter shares (cleveland.com) “Hanzus asked Frelund if that was a direct quote, “’I’m gonna f*** them up, is that what the quote was?’” She said, “I don’t say curse words on air. I do not want to get in trouble.” Hanzus pressed “but was that the quote?” Frelund said “yes.”
- Baker Mayfield Promises to F--- Up the Cleveland Browns (The Big Lead) “On the Around the NFL podcast, Buffalo Bills reporter Cynthia Frelund relayed a brief conversation she had with Mayfield confirming that he has one mission and it’s to destroy.”
- Mayfield’s comments add spark to Browns-Panthers season opener (TSN) “I walked up to him and said, ‘I’m so excited to see you, like, go kick some butt,’ I didn’t say that word,” Frelund said with a laugh. “... Go kick some butt, especially Week 1, I like cannot wait. And he uses some expletives and I was like, ‘I just hope you’re like ready.’ He was like, ’I’m gonna bleep them up.”
- Panthers QB Baker Mayfield adds fuel to Browns’ reunion (Lincoln Journal Star) “Some players take the high road when asked about facing a former team after an ugly split. And then there’s Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield.”
- Baker Mayfield is ready to face Browns: ‘I’m gonna f–k them up’ (Audacy) “On. Aug. 22, Mayfield told reporters that it was more than “just a game,” adding he is “not going to sit here and be a robot and say it doesn’t mean anything. It will.”
- New Panthers QB Baker Mayfield on Browns reunion in Week 1: ‘I’m gonna (expletive) them up’ (CBS) “I walked up to him,” Frelund explained, “and I’m like, ‘Go kick some butt. Especially Week 1.’ And he used some expletives. I was like, ‘I just hope you’re ready.’ He’s like, ‘I’m gonna bleep them up,’”
- Panthers QB Baker Mayfield had choice words to describe his plans for Browns, reporter says (msn) “You ran into Baker Mayfield, the former Browns quarterback, recently,” Hanzus said. “I was hoping you could share an exchange that you had.”
- Baker Mayfield had vulgar comment about facing Browns in Week 1 (Yardbarker) “Oh boy, this is silly. Don’t make this more than it is. I was wishing him good luck, colorfully. He agreed with me, colorfully.”
- Deshaun Watson helps terminally ill teen meet the Cleveland Browns (Fox 8) “I just couldn’t believe that I got contacted by Deshaun’s marketing manager who said Deshaun wanted to do more than just sign a jersey,” Tabak told FOX 8.”
- Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson begins NFL suspension (Akron Beacon Journal) “Watson, who will miss the Browns’ first 11 games, is not permitted to re-enter the building until Oct. 10. That comes after the team’s Week 5 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.”
- Browns announce initial 53-man roster heading into 2022 season (clevelandbrowns.com) “Defensively, the Browns are set to return nine of their 11 starters from a season ago, with only DTs Taven Bryan and Jordan Elliott set to be the new starters among the whole group.”
- NFL Waiver order: Browns just in front of Ravens, just behind Kwesi Adofo-Mensah (Browns Wire) “Early in the season, the waiver order is set based on the previous year’s records. Unlike some fantasy football leagues, the NFL’s waiver system allows teams to claim as many players as they want with the highest priority team getting any player they claim.”
- Browns: 3 Wide receivers targets on the bubble (Dawg Pound Daily) “Expecting a third-round pick to be the No. 3 guy while having just Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones ahead of him might not be the best strategy. That’s why the Browns need to be paying attention to who is on the bubble and could be brought in to help open up the passing attack.”
- Browns cut QB Josh Rosen after one month as sad career arc continues (New York Post) “A former UCLA product, Rosen was selected 10th overall by the Cardinals in the 2018 NFL Draft. Upon being selected after fellow quarterbacks in his draft class — Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold and Josh Allen — Rosen infamously said: “Nine mistakes were made ahead of me. And I will make sure over the next decade or so that they will know that they made a mistake.”
- Four colleges and a wheelbarrow: Browns undrafted rookie D’Anthony Bell’s journey rewarded (The Columbus Dispatch) “We’ve still got the same wheelbarrow right now in my backyard that I used,” he said. “So it’s kind of like momentum now. It’s like, ‘Dang, you ain’t doing construction no more.’”
- Nick Chubb Shared Extra Motivation On His IG (Browns Nation) “Despite his consistency, his fellow players seem to forget about him after ranking 33rd on the NFL’s Top 100 Players list for 2022. Chubb will use that seemingly low ranking as motivation to have a season worthy of attention.”
- A score for science: Browns’ Myles Garrett named CMNH community science ambassador (Freshwater Cleveland) “This role aligns with his values,” says Winner of Garrett. “It’s a testament to his interest in supporting people in Cleveland and throughout the region—this aligns with his interests and the interests of the museum, because we’re interested in making sure every member of the community is engaged in science.”
- Browns Cut Roster Down To 53 (YouTube) Quincy Carrier reacts to cut-down day and offers his perspective on how each position group now looks.
NFL:
- Josh Gordon released: Where could he land next? (Fansided) “Last season, Gordon appeared in 12 games for the Chiefs, and he hauled in five out of 14 targets for 32 yards and a touchdown. Gordon’s run with the Chiefs was underwhelming, but few available wide receivers carry his upside.”
- NFL practice squad, explained: Rules, pay, roster limit, and more (SBN) “First used by legendary coach Paul Brown with the Cleveland Browns in 1946, Brown subverted AAFC salary rules for a 33-man roster by stashing a group of players using fake jobs for Yellow Cab of Cleveland. Brown, who was friends with the owner of the cab company, made this arrangement and the team would pay the reserve group of players — who obviously never drove a cab.”
- 2022 NFL season: Biggest surprises, notable moves as teams cut rosters down to 53 (nfl.com) “It was a salary dump before they even had to pay Gardner-Johnson his big salary. Per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, “he really reacted to not getting the contract that he wanted”
Loading comments...