Browns add 12 players to the practice squad

The Cleveland Browns signed 12 players to the practice squad on Monday.

Teams are allowed a maximum of 16 players on the practice squad, so there should be more signings from the Browns on the horizon.

We have claimed QB Kellen Mond, terminated the contract of DE Isaac Rochell and added 12 players to our practice squad — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 31, 2022

Cleveland’s current practice squad consists of:

RB John Kelly

TE Miller Forristall

TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden

WR Daylen Baldwin

WR Mike Harley

C Brock Hoffman

OT Alex Taylor

DT David Moore

DT Roderick Perry

LB Dakota Allen

CB Shaun Jolly

CB Herb Miller

All 12 players were with the Browns during training camp.

Related: Browns claim QB Kellen Mond off waivers

Teams can sign players to the practice squad if they meet at least one of the following criteria, according to SB Nation:

No limit on the number of players who have not accrued at least nine games in an NFL season.

Up to four players who have accrued no more than two NFL seasons.

Up to six players with no limitations on experience.

During the regular season, teams can protect up to four players each week, meaning they are not eligible to be signed by another team. Any player not protected, however, may be signed by another team to its 53-man roster.