Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (8/4/22)

- NFL’s appeal of Deshaun Watson decision breaks as practice concludes: What happened at Browns Training Camp Day 7 (cleveland.com) “Watson was still on the field with his fellow quarterbacks when the decision came down. As he headed towards the sideline, he was met by Peter John-Baptiste, Browns senior VP of communications.”
- Wyche: DeShaun Watson Appeal Looks Like It Is ‘destined for a long term court battle’ (msn) “NFL Media’s Steve Wyche has the latest news on the NFL’s decision with Cleveland Browns’ quarterback DeShaun Watson”
- Cleveland Browns training camp day seven: Amari Cooper returns to practice field (Akron Beacon Journal) “Anytime you’re not on the field, it presents a different type of challenge, but no different challenge than when you’re presented with other things,”
- Browns sign WR Daylen Baldwin, waive S Nate Meadors (clevelandbrowns.com) “Baldwin is a 6-2, 212-pound rookie out of Michigan. He spent 2021 at Michigan, where he appeared in all 14 games and recorded 17 receptions for 256 yards and two touchdowns.”
- Cleveland Browns: 3 potential contributors no one saw coming (Dawg Pound Daily) “He had some solid numbers through five games with 26 tackles and three interceptions but a motor vehicle accident ruined his final season. It also had a lot to do with him falling as far as he did in the NFL Draft.”
- The Significance of Jordan Elliott (Sports Illustrated) “Any time the defensive tackle position is mentioned for the Cleveland Browns, the first name that comes up is consistently Jordan Elliott.”
- Jacoby Brissett is the perfect QB to lead the Cleveland Browns through the Deshaun Watson suspension (WKYC) “With Deshaun Watson being suspended for at least 6 games, Jacoby Brissett will have to lead the Cleveland Browns until week seven.”
- ‘Felt like a car hit me’: Browns fan wants justice after beer can assault (WKBN) “That’s when it hit her. I didn’t even realize it. It’s so loud in there, as well,” said her husband, Jeff Allen.”
- NFL Is Appealing Watson 6 Game Suspension (YouTube) Quincy Carrier reacts to the news that the NFL is appealing the Watson decision.
Filed under:
Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (8/4/22)
More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Daily Dawg Chow.
Loading comments...