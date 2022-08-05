Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (8/5/22)

- Browns’ David Njoku reflects on becoming a chief in Nigeria (Akron Beacon Journal) “The undisputed No. 1 tight end of the Browns has been nicknamed “Chief” since he was a middle school student because people thought he resembled his father, Innocent Njoku Sr., who has long held a chieftaincy title.”
- Who is Peter C. Harvey? Meet Roger Goodell’s hand-picked designee to determine Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s suspension (Sporting News) “Harvey is the former Attorney General of New Jersey and has over 30 years of experience as a trial lawyer.”
- Report: Browns Make Decision on Deshaun Watson’s Preseason Playing Time (Sports Illustrated) “Seeing Watson in the preseason could be interesting, it will be his first time playing since the 2020 season. If all goes to plan for the Browns and Watson, he’s on the field in week seven after a six-game suspension.”
- 5 early standouts from Browns training camp (clevelandbrowns.com) “The Browns have been hit with injuries in the receiver room to begin training camp. Amari Cooper (ankle), Anthony Schwartz (knee), David Bell (foot) and Javon Wims (illness) have all missed practices, which has allowed Woods, a rookie sixth-round pick from Oklahoma, to receive a steady intake of reps.”
- Cleveland Browns team up with charity to fight homelessness in the city (Fox 8) “Thursday night, Lutheran Metropolitan Ministry celebrated the completion of a fully renovated and furnished duplex which will soon provide affordable housing for two homeless families.”
- Browns LB Jacob Phillips, back to full strength and bulked up, eager for opportunity (cleveland.com) “I actually was having a struggle finding my plant-based meatballs, my Beyond Meatballs,” the third year linebacker said Wednesday before the Browns took the field for their seventh training camp practice. “So I went to like four different CVSes in the area and finally found some last night.”
- 5 worst Cleveland Browns cap moves of the 2022 offseason (Dawg Pound Daily) “Besides the first-string quarterback, there were several very questionable moves, beginning with the Troy Hill deal, which took the edge off the Browns’ top draft pick, which could have been wide receiver John Metchie from Alabama.”
- Jimmy Garoppolo news: Browns, Steelers to start bidding war for 49ers QB? (Niner Noise) “There’s been no shortage of speculation about where Garoppolo could end up by the team Week 1 rolls around, and this wouldn’t mark the first time both the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers have been mentioned as possible destinations.”
- Which Browns TE Will Have A Breakout Year? (YouTube) Quincy Carrier forecasts which of the Browns tight ends has a shot at a big season.
NFL:
- Baker Mayfield’s Wife Makes Opinion On Cleveland Very Clear (The Spun) “Baker Mayfield didn’t exactly experience a clean breakup with the Cleveland Browns organization.”
- The Price of Beer at Every NFL Stadium (ESPN Southwest Florida) “Por que no los dos? But how much is it? Every year, sports business data firm Team Marketing Report releases its NFL Fan Cost Index and what they found, the price of beer varies greatly across the stadiums.”
