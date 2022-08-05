Browns add CB Lavert Hill

The Cleveland Browns signed cornerback Lavert Hill to the roster on Friday.

In a corresponding transaction, the club waived cornerback Reggie Robinson II with an injury designation.

We have signed CB Lavert Hill and waived CB Reggie Robinson II with an injury designation — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 5, 2022

The 5-foot-10 and 180-pound Hill originally signed with the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Michigan in 2020. Hill spent most of his first season on Kansas City’s practice squad before spending a short time on the practice squad of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Last season he split time between the practice squad of the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers.

At Michigan, Hill made 38 starts and was a three-time All-Big Ten selection, which included first-team honors in 2018 and 2019. His senior season was a bit rocky, however, as he picked up nine penalties for holding or pass interference, although he did lead the Wolverines with three interceptions.

ESPN’s Mel Kiper projected Hill as a third- to fifth-round prospect prior to the 2020 NFL Draft, writing that (link via mlive.com):

“The size and lack of physicality is important, especially with tackling and being a guy that you’re able to trust in that area. If you’re one-on-one, you’ve got to be able to make a play and not allow yards after the catch, and take down a running back or tight end. You’ve got to be able to make those plays in open space, and that’s a question about Lavert Hill. “As a cover guy, though, he showed that he can get the job done.”

As for Robinson, the Browns claimed him off waivers in May from the Houston Texans. Robinson was selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft and he played in five games, all on special teams, his rookie season. He missed all of last season after being placed on injured reserve with a toe injury.