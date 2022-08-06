Cleveland Browns Training Camp Recap: Day 8 - Late Rain

Here is Friday’s practice report for the Browns from Berea:

Cleveland Browns Training Camp Report - Day 8 (8/5/22)

1. Testing Long-Distance Field Goals: Distance certainly isn’t an issue for K Cade York, who expanded his tries to beyond 50 yards during today’s practice. Here he is, banking a 53-yard field goal off the upright. He finally had his first miss of camp from 58 yards, which was wide to the right.

#Browns Cade York 5/6 today. Here's the long he made— a 54-yarder. pic.twitter.com/xoapMORna4 — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 5, 2022

2. Cloudy End to Practice: Cleveland got most of their practice in before rain and storms arrived, but did have to move indoors at the tail end of practice as clouds loomed over Berea.

The clouds have arrived pic.twitter.com/ACVaYSYak2 — Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) August 5, 2022

3. Harris Leaves With Eye Issue: Browns C Nick Harris left practice early with a trainer with what was later said to be an eye injury. However, it was later said to be just a poke in the eye, so he should be OK and will probably not miss any practice time.

Nick Harris walks off with a trainer. pic.twitter.com/AJXwlyYIaH — Dan Labbe (@dan_labbe) August 5, 2022

4. Drill of the Day: Here is a nice drill showing the quickness and elusiveness of DE Myles Garrett:

the way Myles dips around that second to last bag...goodness. absolute freak pic.twitter.com/2mAoJh4dr8 — Jordan Zirm (@JordanZirm) August 5, 2022

5. Pick Six: After practice moved indoors, S D’Anthony Bell jumped a pass by QB Josh Dobbs for a pick six.

#Browns S D'Anthony Bell gets an INT after practice is moved indoors. pic.twitter.com/uqbiEaLgIT — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 5, 2022

6. Brownies: Here’s a new one — Tony Grossi signing autographs for fans. ... QB Deshaun Watson still took most of the first-team reps. ... WR Michael Woods (hamstring) missed practice after an impressive start to camp. ... A total of 30 puppies have been adopted this year at the Browns Puppy Pound. ... Today’s esteemed alumni guest was Browns WR Brian Brennan.

7. Next Up: The Browns will practice Saturday at 2:00 PM.