 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Saturday Dawg Chow: Browns news (8/6/22)

More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Saturday Dawg Chow.

By Thomas Moore
/ new
NFL: Cleveland Browns OTA Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland Browns:

  • Browns rookie CB Martin Emerson Jr. has been ‘as advertised’ so far at training camp (cleveland.com) - If you know anything about rookie Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr., it’s not surprising that the Mississippi State product was a part of the first almost-scuffle of training camp as the pads came on this week. Emerson may be shy off the field (he started off his Friday media availability telling reporters he was “a little nervous” before settling in), but on the field he’s made a name for himself with his aggressiveness.
  • Injury interferes with Mike Woods’ hot start (Beacon Journal) - Rookie Mike Woods had gotten off to a promising start in his first NFL training camp, but there is now a bump in the road for the young Browns wide receiver. Woods sat out Friday’s practice, the eighth full-squad session of camp, with a hamstring injury, the Browns announced. Woods attended the team’s walk through in the morning and had the back of his left leg heavily wrapped.
  • Cleveland Browns sticking with QB prep plan despite NFL’s appeal of Deshaun Watson’s 6-game suspension (ESPN) - Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Friday that the team is waiting to see what happens with the NFL’s appeal of Deshaun Watson’s six-game suspension before altering its plans at quarterback in practice. To this point in training camp, Watson has gotten the overwhelming majority of the snaps with the first-team offense; backup Jacoby Brissett has mostly worked with the second team.
  • Kevin Stefanski awaiting ‘clarity’ on Deshaun Watson suspension before adjusting practice plan (Browns Zone) - Coach Kevin Stefanski is waiting for “concrete” information regarding quarterback Deshaun Watson’s suspension before he adjusts his plan and gives backup Jacoby Brissett more repetitions with the starters. “We’ll just kind of await clarity on the situation, but just continue to move ahead with what we’re doing,” Stefanski said Friday before practice. “I hope in the next few days that those types of questions get answered.”
  • NFLPA replies to NFL appeal of Deshaun Watson suspension (News 5 Cleveland) - The NFL Players Association has responded to the NFL’s decision to appeal Deshaun Watson’s six-week suspension. Late Friday afternoon, the union stated, “We have field our reply brief to the NFL’s appeal regarding the Deshaun Watson matter.” No further information from the NFLPA has been provided at this time.

NFL:

More From Dawgs By Nature

Loading comments...