Cleveland Browns Training Camp Recap: Day 9 - Reinforcements arrive

Here is Saturday’s practice report for the Browns from Berea:

Cleveland Browns Training Camp Report - Day 9 (8/6/22)

1. Reinforcements on the way Part 1: The day started off with some good news as the Browns activated rookie wide receiver David Bell, veteran linebacker Anthony Walker Jr and wide receiver Javon Wims. All had missed the opening days of training camp as Bell was on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list with a foot injury, Walker was on the non-football injury (NFI) list with a groin injury, and Wims was active/non-football illness list.

We have activated WR David Bell, LB Anthony Walker Jr. and WR Javon Wims — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 6, 2022

Bell’s return is especially timely as not only are the Browns counting on him to claim a big role in the passing game this fall, but the squad needs bodies at the position as injuries have hit Anthony Schwartz (knee), Michael Woods II (hamstring), Wims, Isaiah Weston (knee) and Amari Cooper (ankle) so far in camp.

Unfortunately, it looks like Woods will miss some time with his injury, but Schwartz was able to make it back onto the practice field on Saturday, so at least the Browns have that going for them.

#Browns WR Anthony Schwartz (knee) also back practicing today. So Bell (foot) and Schwartz back, but Woods (hamstring) 'will miss some time' — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) August 6, 2022

2. Reinforcements on the way Part 2: The Browns added some depth at the defensive end position by signing Chris Odom.

903 days since I was back in the league. Thank you @theusfl @usflgamblers for the opportunity to continue to live my dream. Next chapter. Let’s get it @clevelandbrowns #dawgseason #dawgpound @ Cleveland Browns https://t.co/BZH7EB00Fc — Chris Odom (@Chrisodom98) August 5, 2022

The 6-foot-4 and 260-pound Odom was most recently seen picking up Defensive Player of the Year honors in the USFL after collecting 12.5 sacks in 10 games for the Houston Gamblers. An undrafted free agent out of Arkansas State in 2017, Odom played seven games with the Green Bay Packers in 2017 and four games with Washington in 2019. (Our own Barry Shuck has more on Odom here.)

#Browns DE Chris Odom (61) on the field Saturday. Former USFL DPOY with 12.5 sacks pic.twitter.com/P2NOEJRzjS — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) August 6, 2022

Odom has two interesting ties to the Browns as he was a high school teammate of defensive end Myles Garrett and his father, Chris Odom, was a third-round selection by the Browns in the 1980 NFL Draft.

The Browns needed Odom after placing defensive end Stephen Weatherly on the injured reserve list with a knee injury.

3. Paying it forward: Former Cleveland offensive tackle Joe Thomas spent the week in Berea making appearances on the team’s in-house radio show, Cleveland Browns Daily, offering tips to the players on the practice field and sitting in on some the meetings with the offensive line.

On Saturday, offensive line coach Bill Callahan, who invited Thomas to camp, credited Thomas for the work he did with the lineman, most notably third-year left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (quote via a team-provided transcript):

“We are trying some different things with him in terms of pass protection. We are trying to get (Jedrick) to feel comfortable not only with his set but with the different types of hand usage that we are trying to employ. Joe Thomas has been incredibly helpful. It is great to have him back with us. As we all know, the last two years with the COVID protocols have been challenging where we would have loved to have had him in, and we have said that before. This is just such a great idealistic situation for him to be here, and he is doing media in the preseason. It is just a perfect opportunity to take advantage of him being here not only out here on the field but in the classroom, as well. It is just great for the players to be around a great player.”

4. Smile on your brother, Everybody get together: Browns safety John Johnson III was vocal last season about the separation between the offense and the defense, but when asked about it on Saturday he had a much more positive take.

Last season I asked #Browns S John Johnson III what the communication looked like between the offense and the defense. He said it was pretty separate.



I followed up with him today to see where things stand early into training camp. pic.twitter.com/zVtYTuoGTC — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 6, 2022

According to Johnson, the club is much closer now, something that he believes can be beneficial come the fall (quote via a team-provided transcript):

“100 percent. I feel like we are a closer team. I think the most connected team usually wins. When you get down late in games, you need that extra little push and that extra chemistry with one another to get over that hump. I think like you said, offense, defense and core teamers, I think we are all gelling much better. I don’t know if it is because of COVID, but we are all in the same locker room now, and guys who I never talked to before – literally, we are on the same team and around each other every day – I might not have talked to them, and I talk to them now. I think that has spread across the whole team.”

Amazing what the easing of COVID-related protocols can do for team chemistry.

5. Rough day for the offense: It was a bit of an ugly day for the offense - or a good day for the defense, depending on your perspective - as quarterback Deshaun Watson had a pass intercepted by cornerback Greg Newsome II, quarterback Jacoby Brissett had a pass intercepted by safety Jovante Moffatt, and Brissett and running back Jerome Ford botched a handoff that resulted in a fumble, according to ESPN’s Jake Trotter.

It wasn’t all bad news for the offense as tight end David Njoku had a nice touchdown catch over safety Grant Delpit.

#Browns David Njoku goes up for a catch in the end zone over Grant Delpit from Deshaun Watson pic.twitter.com/hDeJIIwZT9 — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) August 6, 2022

6. Kareem Hunt unhappy? - Running back Kareem Hunt is entering the final year of his contract in 2022. He is also part of a very crowded running back room that includes Nick Chubb, D’Ernest Johnson, Demetric Felton and Ford.

Earlier this summer Hunt expressed a desire for a contract extension to stay with the Browns, but without one forthcoming so far he has apparently decided to stage some form of protest as he has decided to only take part in individual drills the past two days, according to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports.

Browns RB Kareem Hunt—currently seeking a contract extension—did not participate in team drills for the second consecutive practice on Saturday. Hunt told the team multiple times recently, his current plan is to participate in individuals drills only. Friday marked the first 1/4 — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) August 6, 2022

Anderson goes on to say that Hunt’s agent was in Berea this week and that Hunt has told team members “informally” that he wants to either be paid or traded.

7. Rookie working on his game: Rookie defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey has been sending his practice film every day to defensive tackle Gerald McCoy, a six-time Pro Bowler, who has been providing tips to Winfrey on how to improve his game, according to Aditi Kinkhabwala of CBS Sports.

Effervescent -and DRIVEN- @pdontplay tells us he’s been sending practice film to six-time Pro Bowler @Geraldini93 every day, who responds w/ tips on how EVERY move can be better. The #Browns rookie says it’s been gold. Join @NathanZegura and me on #BrownsLive for the whole chat! — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) August 6, 2022

8. Brownies: The Browns have reached the midway point of training camp as they have now completed nine of their 17 total practices ... Head coach Kevin Stefanski said the team will leave on Wednesday for their opening game of the preseason, which takes place Friday night against the Jacksonville Jaguars ... punter Corey Bojorquez returned to practice after missing time with a foot injury ... Rookie defensive end Alex Wright left practice for a short time with the trainers, but was able to return and participate in some 11-on-11 drills ... Unfortunately we were not able to find an update on how many puppies have been adopted from the Browns Puppy Pound, but maybe bossman Chris Porkony can check in with the latest figures.

9. Next Up: The Browns will practice Sunday at 2 p.m.