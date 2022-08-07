Sunday Dawg Chow: Browns news (8/7/22)

- Kareem Hunt sitting out Cleveland Browns team drills looking for new contract (Beacon Journal) - Kareem Hunt is in training camp for the Browns. However, Hunt has spent the last two days sitting out of team drills as he attempts to get a new contract from the team, a league source confirmed to the Beacon Journal. CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson was the first to report the dispute.
- Browns cornerback A.J. Green making most of opportunities in loaded secondary (cleveland.com) - Browns cornerback A.J. Green received a “Welcome to the NFL” moment last season in Los Angeles. It was Green matched up with Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams on fourth-and-4 and the Chargers at their own 41-yard line. The Browns were leading, 35-28, with 9:10 left in the game. Green and Williams were hand-fighting down the sideline and the ball sailed incomplete. Then a flag came out. The Chargers finished the drive and eventually won the game. Nearly 10 months later, Green couldn’t help but lament the flag.
- No more fooling around: Jordan Elliott rededicates himself after lacking commitment first two years (Browns Zone) - Jordan Elliott’s workout routine the previous two offseasons would’ve been a waste of his gym membership. Elliott trained occasionally, not obsessively like teammates and peers around the league. Elliott, 24, changed his routine after the 2021 season. He stayed in town and worked out five days a week at Browns headquarters with the team’s strength staff and alongside right guard Wyatt Teller and center Nick Harris.
- Browns sign DE Chris Odom, place DE Stephen Weatherly on injured reserve (clevelandbrowns.com) - Odom was originally signed by the Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted free agent in 2017.
NFL:
- Hall of Fame Enshrinement: 2022 class takes its spot in Canton (NFL.com) - From the innovator of the Lambeau Leap to one of the most beloved head coaches in NFL history, the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 took its rightful place in Canton, Ohio, on Saturday. Eight new members of the Hall of Fame were enshrined to conclude the most esteemed week on the NFL calendar, as fans, media and the greatest of the greats come out to honor the newest class of football’s immortals. Here are highlights from the class of 2022’s speeches and enshrinements.
- Baker Mayfield vs. Sam Darnold, Day 9: When will Panthers coach Matt Rhule name a starter? (The Charlotte Observer) - Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule is in no rush to name a starting quarterback. Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold are in an open competition at Panthers training camp, which continued on Saturday in Spartanburg, South Carolina, at Wofford College. After practice, Rhule said he does not anticipate naming starters at “any position” or forming a depth chart until after the team’s second preseason game at the earliest.
- QB Lamar Jackson among Baltimore Ravens stars sitting out preseason opener (ESPN) - Star quarterback Lamar Jackson is among a handful of experienced front-line players who are being held out of Baltimore’s Thursday night preseason opener, coach John Harbaugh said Saturday.
- Giants place rookie OL Marcus McKethan on injured reserve (Yahoo! Sports) - The New York Giants placed rookie offensive lineman Marcus McKethan on injured reserve Saturday, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. McKethan, a fifth-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft out of North Carolina, suffered an ACL injury.
Loading comments...