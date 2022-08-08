Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (8/8/22)

- Browns have no interest in trading Kareem Hunt as he seeks extension; RB returns to team drills (CBS) “CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones confirmed that the Browns do not currently have any interest in trading Hunt, after Cleveland.com reported that the running back asked for a trade.”
- Cleveland Browns OT Jack Conklin interested in an extension (Dawg Pound Daily) “If he can remain healthy in the 2022 season, he should be well on his way to another All-Pro season. Conkin is only 27 years old and still has a lot of good years of football in front of him.”
- Cleveland Browns’ rookie kicker Cade York won’t ‘pay too much attention to’ the noise (Akron Beacon Journal) “In Cleveland, York’s name has been mentioned alongside Dawson the way a quarterback may have his name linked to Bernie Kosar. That’s because kickers may have moved right behind quarterback as the position most elusive to fill ever since Dawson left following the 2012 season.”
- #BrownsCamp Daily: Joe Thomas delivering ‘incredibly helpful’ instructions to O-Line (clevelandbrowns.com) “Joe is always welcome here,” he said Friday. “I’ve told him that. He can come every day if he wants. We will set up a locker for him. He’s somebody who has done it at such a high level for such a long time and been through the ups and downs of an NFL season, so I just feel like he has a lot to offer our guys. As much as Joe is willing, we’re always willing to take him here in Berea.”
- ‘I’m a receiver first’: Jakeem Grant hopeful for versatile role with Browns (WEWS) “I always preach that I’m a receiver first before a returner, and I’m going to continue to preach that message, and I’m going to continue to work on that until I get that opportunity to have that breakout season,” Grant said.”
- NFL Offensive Line Rankings 2022 (Gridiron Heroics) “The Cleveland Browns have unquestionably been the most consistent OL of the last three seasons. In fact, over the last three years, no team has more rushing yards per game. 4x All-Pro Guard Joel Bitonio, 2x All-Pro Tackle Jack Conklin, 2x All-Pro Guard Wyatt Teller make up the big three.”
- How The Browns Defense Can Become Elite w/G. Bush (YouTube) Quincy Carrier is joined by Garrett Bush and they analyze the just how good the defensive unit can become
Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (8/8/22)
More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Daily Dawg Chow.
