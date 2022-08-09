Cleveland Browns Training Camp Recap: Day 11 - Deflating Injury

Here is Tuesday’s practice report for the Browns from Berea:

Cleveland Browns Training Camp Report - Day 11 (8/9/22)

1. Terrible Luck for the Return Position: The Browns have had an awful string of luck with their recent splashes at the return position. A couple years ago, JoJo Natson suffered an early-season injury. And now, it appears that WR Jakeem Grant, who was signed to be one of the more electrifying return men in the league, has suffered an Achilles’ injury. That’s the type of injury that, when you look at his contract status, he could potentially never end up playing a down for the team.

Stefanski on Grant: “I really feel awful for Jakeem. We’ve witnessed how hard the young man has worked since he got to our team. We all realize injuries are a part of our game but that doesn’t make it any easier to accept especially for someone that works as hard” #Browns — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) August 9, 2022

2. Backed Up in End Zone: QB Deshaun Watson is still taking drills at quarterback for Cleveland, and today they worked a little on drills backed up in their own end zone. This clip shows an incomplete pass to WR Amari Cooper.

3. Njoku Battling Delpit: Players have talked up big things for S Grant Delpit in 2022, and this clip shows a great battle between he and TE David Njoku, which the tight end snagged for a big completion. One can only hope that we finally get some quarterbacking and coaching that takes advantage of Njoku’s ability.

David Njoku with a great catch against Grant Delpit during 1 on 1’s today at training camp. Really good battle! Great throw from Watson. #Browns pic.twitter.com/6SO2CfLSxN — Lance Reisland (Coach Riz) (@LanceReisland) August 9, 2022

4. Playing the Ball Hawk Role: We are clip-heavy with today’s training camp report, and this one shows QB Deshaun Watson looking deep for WR Javon Wims, only for S John Johnson III to come sprinting across from his safety position to pick off the pass.

John Johnson III picks off Deshaun Watson on a deep pass. #Browns pic.twitter.com/EaZEQ1g5hx — clevelanddotcom (@clevelanddotcom) August 9, 2022

5. Quarterback Decision vs. Jaguars: Head coach Kevin Stefanski had not yet told the team what their quarterback situation will be for Friday’s preseason game against the Jaguars, but he will soon:

“I have not shared that with the team yet so I will wait on announcing that. We have a framework for how we are going to handle this preseason. As you know, you always reserve the right to change your mind based on how practice goes and those type of things, but we are pretty confident in the plan we have.”

6. Brownies: WR Anthony Schwartz had a rough start to practice before having several straight receptions later on. ... QB Jacoby Brissett found WR David Bell and WR Mike Harley in red zone drills. ... Head coach Kevin Stefanski was mic’ed up for NFL films today. ... A total of 46 puppies have been adopted this year at the Browns Puppy Pound. ... Today’s esteemed alumni guest was Browns Legend Greg Pruitt.

7. Next Up: The Browns have a closed practice on Wednesday, with no media availability. Thursday is a travel day as they get ready to play the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday for their first preseason game. The next training camp date is not until Sunday, August 14.