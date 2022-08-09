Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (8/9/22)

- Browns announce unofficial depth chart for Week 1 preseason vs. Jaguars (clevelandbrowns.com) “Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. and the game can be seen on News 5 (Cleveland market).”
- Cleveland Browns: 5 teams that could trade for Kareem Hunt (Dawg Pound Daily) “Hunt’s contract is in the last year and he could be owed over $6. 5 million with the incentives that are built into that contract. Most of those are based on him playing in games.”
- Are the Browns interested in Colin Kaepernick if Watson is suspended the whole season? (AS USA) “It became evident at the end of last season that the relationship between former Browns QB Baker Mayfield and Cleveland was at a breaking point. Rumors spread like wildfire that the former Oklahoma Sooner was on his way out. When the Browns traded for Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson that sealed Mayfield exit out of FirstEnergy Stadium.”
- WHIO Radio is the exclusive home of Cleveland Browns Football on the radio in the Miami Valley (WHIO) “EVERY Browns game during the 2022 season will be broadcast on 1290 AM and 95.7 WHIO”
- Cleveland Browns RB Kareem Hunt practices after demanding trade (WKYC) “The NFL’s rushing leader in 2017 demanded a trade after the team denied his request for a long-term contract extension, holding himself out of team drills Friday and Saturday in protest, but rejoining on Sunday. Hunt was not made available to speak with the media.”
- Martin Emerson Jr. Continues to Impress in Cleveland Browns Training Camp (Sports Illustrated) “The playmaker recently went viral on social media after a video of him deflecting a deep pass was posted to the Browns’ official Twitter account. He raced across the playing field and swatted away a long throw from quarterback Deshaun Watson to receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones.”
- How Myles Garrett helped kids start the school year off right (Fox 8) “Garrett credited former Buffalo Bills defensive end Bruce Smith as his greatest mentor; his inspirations as Lawrence Taylor, former New York Giants outside linebacker, and Deacon Jones, the former Los Angeles Rams defensive end.”
- Browns Urged to Deal For $27 Million QB Before Trade Price Spikes (heavy.com) “If Watson is set to miss the majority of the 2022 regular season following the NFL’s appeal to his already six-game suspension, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo becomes the best available option to replace him as a bonafide NFL starter.”
- Are The Browns’ WR’s As Bad As The Internet Says? (YouTube) Quincy Carrier examines the Wide Receiver room and determines if things are as bad as many forecast
Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (8/9/22)
More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Daily Dawg Chow.
