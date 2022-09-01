Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (9/1/22)

- Browns Shouldn’t Give Up on Anthony Schwartz (Sports Illustrated) “Schwartz came out at 6’ 186 lbs running a 4.27 40-yard dash, a time that was considered slow for him. He’s fast, but he has notable size as well. Schwartz will be just 22 years old on September 5th.”
- Cleveland Browns claim Kellen Mond off waivers to be third QB (ESPN) “Mond, a third-round draft pick in 2021, never got settled in Minnesota. He tested positive for COVID-19 during training camp last summer, setting back his development and forcing the Vikings to sign Sean Mannion as Kirk Cousins’ backup before the start of the season.”
- Browns announce 12 player practice squad (WKBN) “All 12 players were in training camp with the team this summer.”
- Baker Mayfield Denies Choice Words Said About Browns (Orange And Brown Report) “He said he talked to Frelund, whom he’s known for years, and “she said I looked happy, looked healthy. Looks like I was in a good place….” He said she was descriptive about what she hopes he does to the Browns, and he said “me too.”
- Browns make unique move with David Moore now a defensive tackle (Browns Wire) “A much smaller, but possibly more unique, decision was made on Wednesday by the team. A day after cutting OL David Moore, the Browns signed DT David Moore to their practice squad. This is not a case of two different players with the same name instead the team is moving the former offensive lineman to defensive tackle.”
- Michael Woods II’s journey to the Browns began with him being found at the bottom of his family swimming pool at age 4 (cleveland.com) “My life kind of flashed before my eyes,” Woods told cleveland.com earlier this month. “I had a bird’s-eye view of me at the bottom of the pool.”
- Browns lead the AFC North in the NFL Top 100 (Dawg Pound Daily) “Chubb debuted at No. 36 in 2020 and moved up 10 spots to number 26 in 2021. Being voted the 33rd best player is nothing to sneeze at, but as excellent a player as Chubb is it kind of feels like he got shortchanged this time around.”
- Nick Chubb’s load management, Browns’ talent at WR, season expectations and more (The Athletic) “The answer no one wants to believe is that they truly are content with what they have.”
- She Was At Every Browns Practice Here’s What She Learned w/ @camijustice (YouTube) Quincy Carrier picks the brain of Browns’ reporter Cam Justice as the preseason concludes
NFL:
- 49ers claim tackle off waivers; Hasty picked up by Jags (NBC Sports) “The 49ers were awarded Hance off waivers. He was among the Browns’ final cuts on Tuesday as NFL teams around the NFL were required to trim rosters to the regular-season limit of 53 players.”
