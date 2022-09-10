Browns elevate two players for Sunday, WR Michael Woods ruled out

On Saturday, the Cleveland Browns announced that they have elevated LB Jordan Kunaszyk and DE Isaac Rochell to the active roster from the practice squad. Teams are allowed to elevate two players from their practice squad each week to give them a 55-man roster, but those two players immediately revert to the practice squad following the game. When a team elevates players from the practice squad, it is almost a guarantee that they will also be active on gameday, likely as special teams contributors — although I could see Rochell playing a depth role on defense too.

In addition, the Browns announced that WR Michael Woods (illness, hamstring) has been downgraded to OUT for Sunday’s game. That leaves the team with five receivers, including WR Amari Cooper, WR Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR Anthony Schwartz, WR David Bell, and WR Demetric Felton. Woods was unlikely to see a big role in Week 1 anyway after having missed several weeks of training camp with his hamstring injury, but his role could expand as the season goes along if Schwartz continues dropping passes.

OT Jack Conklin and OT Chris Hubbard remain questionable for Sunday.