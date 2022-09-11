Browns vs. Panthers: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Cleveland Browns play on the road to kick off the 2022 NFL season today against the Carolina Panthers. Here are some nuggets about the matchup, as well as how you can watch or listen to the game.

Game Information

Game Time/Date: Sunday, September 11, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Sunday, September 11, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. ET Location: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina

Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina TV Channel: CBS - Spero Dedes (play-by-play) & Jay Feely (analyst).

CBS - Spero Dedes (play-by-play) & Jay Feely (analyst). Streaming Coverage: Sign up for fuboTV

Sign up for fuboTV Local Radio: 92.3 The Fan (WKRK-FM), ESPN 850 WKNR, WNCX (98.5 FM) with Jim Donovan, Nathan Zegura, Jerod Cherry (sidelines)

92.3 The Fan (WKRK-FM), ESPN 850 WKNR, WNCX (98.5 FM) with Jim Donovan, Nathan Zegura, Jerod Cherry (sidelines) Weather: 78 degrees (feels like 83 degrees) with a 35% chance of rain. 7 MPH winds from the Southwest.

78 degrees (feels like 83 degrees) with a 35% chance of rain. 7 MPH winds from the Southwest. Odds: Browns by 1, according to DraftKings Sportsbook

Browns by 1, according to DraftKings Sportsbook Over/under: 42

TV Distribution Map

Fans in the YELLOW areas below will get to watch the Browns vs. Panthers on CBS:

Uniform

The Browns will be wearing their brown jerseys and white pants.

Connections

Panthers QB Baker Mayfield (2018-21, #1 overall selection of the 2018 NFL Draft), WR Rashard Higgins (2016-21, #172 overall selection of the 2016 NFL Draft), T Cameron Erving (2015-16, #19 overall selection of the 2015 NFL Draft), and C Austin Corbett (2018-19, #33 overall selection of the 2018 NFL Draft) are all former draft picks and members of the Cleveland Browns.

(2018-21, #1 overall selection of the 2018 NFL Draft), WR (2016-21, #172 overall selection of the 2016 NFL Draft), T (2015-16, #19 overall selection of the 2015 NFL Draft), and C (2018-19, #33 overall selection of the 2018 NFL Draft) are all former draft picks and members of the Cleveland Browns. Panthers assistant head coach Al Holcomb, offensive line coach, James Campen and defensive pass game coordinator/secondary coach Steve Wilks were all on the Browns’ 2019 coaching staff. Holcomb was defensive run game coordinator/linebackers coach, Campen was offensive line coach, and Wilks was defensive coordinator.

and defensive pass game coordinator/secondary coach were all on the Browns’ 2019 coaching staff. Holcomb was defensive run game coordinator/linebackers coach, Campen was offensive line coach, and Wilks was defensive coordinator. Panthers special teams coordinator Chris Tabor served in the same capacity for the Browns from 2011-17.

served in the same capacity for the Browns from 2011-17. Panthers passing game specialist Matt Lombardi served as a scout for the Browns to start his NFL career in 2013.

served as a scout for the Browns to start his NFL career in 2013. Browns assistant offensive line coach Scott Peters was part of the Panthers’ practice squad as an interior offensive lineman during the 2006 NFL season.

History