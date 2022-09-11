Sunday Dawg Chow: Browns news (9/11/22)

- Andrew Berry Interview: Browns dealing with adversity, winning now, waiting for Deshaun Watson (Terry Pluto) - “How will the Browns handle adversity?” That was one of the big themes of my Thursday interview with general manager Andrew Berry as his Browns open the 2022 season in Carolina Sunday.
- Cleveland Browns season openers: One win, one tie, a whole lot of misery and heartbreak (Beacon Journal) - No Browns fan needs to be reminded of what season openers have meant since the team was reborn in 1999. They’ve got the scars to show for the last 23 seasons. It’s why, even amidst the excitement of Sunday’s opener at Carolina, there’s no doubt a place deep in the recesses of their minds that is approaching it with a level of cautiousness. That’s what happens when a team goes 1-21-1 over a very significant period of time.
- How Joshua Dobbs, David Bell found value in becoming an after-practice duo (cleveland.com) - One of the most common sights at Browns training camp this year actually happened after practice each day. As players trickled into the locker room, you could almost always find rookie receiver David Bell and backup quarterback Joshua Dobbs lingering on the field, going over the script, trying to maximize their reps on a new team.
- The Winning Mix: 3 keys to a victory over the Carolina Panthers (clevelandbrowns.com) - We all know that it has been a long time since the Browns opened the regular season with a win, so let’s take a look at the path to victory in this important game.
- Browns Preview 2022: This could be a great year — or an abject disaster (Browns Zone) - This Browns season feels like it could go in several directions and fall anywhere on the spectrum. The questions surrounding the team are complex and not easily answered. Of course, everything starts at quarterback.
NFL:
- Revenge game? Carolina Panthers QB Baker Mayfield enters showdown vs. Cleveland Browns with more than pride on the line (ESPN) - Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield claims he’s not out for revenge against the Cleveland Browns. Then again, he once planted a flag in Ohio Stadium. Threw seven touchdowns against his former college team. And stared down coach Hue Jackson.
- Josh Allen’s incredible accuracy makes the Bills unstoppable (The Ringer) - The defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams were helpless against the Buffalo Bills and their MVP-candidate quarterback. With Josh Allen’s precise passing and bulldozing running style, what chance does the rest of the league have at slowing Buffalo down?
- Raiders, Darren Waller agree on contract extension (Las Vegas Review-Journal) - The Las Vegas Raiders and tight end Darren Waller have agreed to terms on a contract extension. Waller had two years left on his contract. The new deal will add three years to the deal and pay him among the top tight ends in the league.
- Ravens are smart to wait before giving QB Lamar Jackson the deal he wants (The Baltimore Sun) - The Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson failed to agree to a contract extension by the star quarterback’s self-imposed deadline Friday, and it’s a smart decision by the team. It was always best to take the wait-and-see approach. Jackson still has to prove he can take the team deep into the playoffs before the Ravens make him one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL.
- Five Things to Watch vs. Cleveland: Let’s get started (panthers.com) - Regular season NFL football is finally here. The Carolina Panthers start their 2022 campaign at home, facing the Cleveland Browns on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium. So take some deep breaths, a quick glance at Sunday’s weather forecast (Yes, it may be rainy), and a look at the five things we’ll be watching when Cleveland comes to town.
