RT Jack Conklin is inactive for Week 1, and so is RB D’Ernest Johnson

The biggest question heading into Week 1 for the Cleveland Browns was who was going to start at right tackle. Jack Conklin and Chris Hubbard were both trying to work their way back from injury, and were still going through workouts before the game:

Conklin and Hubbard going through a pretty high-speed workout on the field now with Bill Callahan watching closely. It’s been going on for a while. — Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) September 11, 2022

However, in a move that makes it sound like the team knew what they were going to do all along, both Conklin and Hubbard are inactive for the opening match-up against the Carolina Panthers. Second-year man James Hudson will get the start at right tackle instead, with newly-signed Joe Haeg backing him up.

The full list of Browns’ inactives include:

QB Kellen Mond

WR Michael Woods II

RB D’Ernest Johnson

OT Chris Hubbard

OT Jack Conklin

DE Isaiah Thomas

S Richard LeCounte III

It is interesting to see the Johnson is inactive at running back, with RB James Ford being active instead. There have been rumors all offseason that Cleveland could be looking to move either RB Kareem Hunt or Johnson; is it possible that the team has something lined up for Johnson? With that in mind, since both Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt are completely healthy, the team really didn’t need Johnson in Week 1, and having Ford (presumably for special teams) and Demetric Felton as emergency options might mean that we’re reading too much into things.