Browns open as 6.5-point favorites against the Jets in Week 2

The Cleveland Browns opened as early 6.5-point favorites against the New York Jets ahead of their Week 2 match-up, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under on the game is currently 42.

The Browns (1-0) are coming off of a crazy 26-24 victory over the Carolina Panthers. Cleveland ultimately prevented Baker Mayfield from getting his revenge, shutting him down for almost the entirety of the first half. It was a game that Cleveland seemed to dominate throughout, holding a 20-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter. But then, after Cleveland kicked a field goal to make it a 23-14 game with six minutes to go in the game, Mayfield threw a 75-yard touchdown pass to draw within one score. Carolina took the lead 24-23 with just over a minute to go and the Browns having no timeouts. Rookie Cade York delivered for Cleveland, though, drilling a 58-yard field goal for the win. It was the first time that Cleveland won in Week 1 since 2004.

The Jets (0-1) are coming off of a 24-9 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, and it was a game where the Jets didn’t even get their first touchdown until there was a minute left in the game. Joe Flacco was named their starting quarterback to open the season, and it’s expected that New York will be one of the worst teams in the NFL again — although they do have Ohio State Buckeyes alum Garrett Wilson as a receiver.

The over/under for the game is 42, which the Jets’ Week 1 game would not have reached, but the Browns’ Week 1 game would have surpassed.

What odds would you take if you were placing a bet?