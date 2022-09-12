Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (9/12/22)

- Cade York’s 58-yard field goal gives Browns’ unforgettable season-opening win (clevelandbrowns.com) “Carolina moved to the Browns’ 16-yard line on the next drive, leaving K Eddie Piñerio with a 34-yard field to give the Panthers the lead, but with 1:17 left, QB Jacoby Brissett marched the Browns down to the Panthers’ 40-yard line — well in-range for York, the rookie-fourth rounder, to kick the game-winner.”
- More than just a party: Cleveland Browns fans celebrate start of season (19 News) “West Park needs this,” he said. “I think being a Browns Backer is very special... [being] affiliated with the Cleveland Browns officially is good stuff.”
- Browns Star Myles Garrett Sounds Off After Taking Out Baker Mayfield (heavy.com) “I have seen him put together winning drives — and I have seen the other side of it as well, so I had to imagine that and use it to my benefit,” Garrett told ESPN’s Kimberly Martin after the game.”
- Browns’ Nick Chubb: Spectacular day on ground (CBS) “Chubb enjoyed one of his trademark workhorse performances to open the season, consistently ripping off gains against the Panthers’ front throughout the afternoon.”
- ‘These aren’t promised’: Jacoby Brissett emotional after winning first Browns start (Akron Beacon Journal) “There were times, though, when his passes seemed to sail a bit high or a bit wide, such as a third-down throw as the Browns tried to nurse a 23-21 lead with just over two minutes remaining. However, there were also passes like the one he threw to Anthony Schwartz the previous drive, a 19-yard catch-and-run that led to Cade York’s 36-yard field goal to put Cleveland in front 23-14 midway through the fourth quarter.”
- NFL Week 1 Game Recap: Cleveland Browns 26, Carolina Panthers 24 (PFF) “Baker Mayfield‘s revenge game didn’t go exactly as planned, and the Panthers quarterback is set to earn a sub-55.0 passing grade after making two turnover-worthy plays and one big-time throw.”
- Cade York Is Legend! (YouTube) Quincy Carrier reacts to the Browns’ rookie kicker and his special debut.
NFL:
- 2022 NFL season, Week 1: What We Learned from Sunday’s games (nfl.com) “The Jets will be without Zach Wilson for at least three more games, and there’s suddenly a critical need to find answers on offense in his absence. Flacco finished the game with 307 passing yards, but it took 59 pass attempts to get there.”
