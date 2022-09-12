Monday Night Football, Week 1: Broncos vs. Seahawks - Prediction

Monday Night Football closes out Week 1 with the Denver Broncos taking on the Seattle Seahawks. In past years, there wouldn’t have been a build-up to this match, but now we’re immediately getting Russell Wilson’s return to Lumen Field to take on his former team. Seattle, meanwhile, is rolling with Geno Smith as their starting quarterback.

We saw much less of the home field advantage playing a factor for Seattle last year. If we’re strictly going by the quarterback situation, then Denver has the clear edge. But besides both teams having a top receiver, their offenses are still lacking in a significant way, so we’ll see which team’s defense is able to step up and take advantage of the spotlight. I’m giving Denver the edge. Broncos 20, Seahawks 17

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Broncos are 6.5 point favorites against the Seahawks.

The rest of the DBN staff picks for the game are below. You can use this as your open thread for the game.