- Myles Garrett, Nick Chubb Being Recognized Following Week 1 (Sports Illustrated) “Myles Garrett posted the highest Pro Football Focus grade for week 1 out of all players through Sunday. Garrett’s grade of 94.4 was possible thanks to his two sacks and three tackles for a loss. Garrett forced a fumble on quarterback Baker Mayfield, too.”
- Browns Winners and Losers from Week 1 against the Panthers (cleveland.com) “The Nick Chubb & Kareem Hunt Show was in full effect in Sunday’s win.”
- 3 things the Cleveland Browns can accept after Week 1 (Dawg Pound Daily) “Brissett did exactly what he needed to do to get the victory, but had he even made two long-distance throws this game could have been over at halftime.”
- New York Jets vs. Cleveland Browns picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 2 game? (azcentral) “The Jets simply could not move the ball against the Ravens to start their season. They went 2/14 on third downs in Week 1, converting just 14.3% of their third down opportunities. Against a Browns team that is so strong up front on both sides of the ball, the Jets are going to continue to have issues converting third downs and that is going to help the Browns run away with this contest.”
- Cleveland Browns Nick Chubb needs your vote! (Fox8) “The NFL announced Monday that Chubb is a nominee for this week’s FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week award.”
- The Cleveland Browns CONTROLLED the majority of the game| Did Kevin Stefanski let up? (WKYC) “Browns’ Head Coach Kevin Stefanski called a pretty good game Sunday in Carolina. HOWEVER, did Stefanski take his foot off the gas?”
- Are Browns Fans Nitpicking Jacoby Brissett? - QnA (YouTube) Quincy Carrier has some realistic takes on Jacoby Brissett and his performance on Sunday as well as reasonable expectations moving forward.
Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (9/13/22)
More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Daily Dawg Chow.
