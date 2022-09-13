Browns’ defensive snap counts, stats, and notes: Week 1

Below, we analyze the snap counts and stats on defense for the Cleveland Browns’ Week 1 game against the Carolina Panthers.
Defensive Line
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|DL
|Myles Garrett
|45
|85%
|4 tackles (4 combined). 2 sacks, 3 TFL, 2 QH, 1 pass defended, 1 FF.
|DL
|Jadeveon Clowney
|44
|83%
|3 assists (3 combined). 0.5 sack, 1 QH, 2 passes defended.
|DL
|Taven Bryan
|44
|83%
|1 tackle (1 combined).
|DL
|Jordan Elliott
|41
|77%
|1 assist (1 combined).
|DL
|Alex Wright
|17
|32%
|2 tackles (2 combined). 1 pass defended.
|DL
|Tommy Togiai
|8
|15%
|1 assist (1 combined). 1 QH.
|DL
|Isaac Rochell
|6
|11%
|No stats registered.
|DL
|Perrion Winfrey
|5
|9%
|1 pass defended.
- How great is it to have Myles Garrett? He was PFF’s top-graded player in the entire NFL for Week 1 (94.4), going up against a rookie left tackle. He had back-to-back sacks during one stretch of the game, forcing a fumble on one of those sacks that he nearly recovered. Garrett also had one pass defended.
-
Jadeveon Clowney was busy batting passes down all of training camp, and that skill came in handy right away against Baker Mayfield. He knocked one pass down on the first drive, and one later on, in addition to assisting on a sack. Clowney was the Browns’ third-ranked defender with a grade of 76.3, per PFF.
- From a reps standpoint, Taven Bryan and Jordan Elliott dominated the number of snaps at defensive tackle. I don’t get why the Panthers didn’t try to run it right at them more, but whatever. Bryan was flagged for roughing the passer on a call I didn’t particularly agree with.
Linebacker
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|LB
|Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
|45
|85%
|3 tackles, 2 assists (5 combined). 1 TFL.
|LB
|Anthony Walker
|36
|68%
|2 tackles, 1 assist (3 combined). 1 TFL.
|LB
|Jacob Phillips
|20
|38%
|1 tackle, 2 assists (3 combined).
|LB
|Sione Takitaki
|10
|19%
|1 tackle (1 combined).
- Even though I didn’t see Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah make a play that I can particularly remember, PFF graded him as the team’s second-best defender (78.3), which was the 7th-highest grade at his position in Week 1.
-
Anthony Walker was the only other linebacker who played significant reps, much like last season where the Browns opt for the nickel more.
Cornerback
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|CB
|Greg Newsome
|48
|91%
|1 tackle, 1 assist (2 combined).
|CB
|Denzel Ward
|45
|85%
|1 assist (1 combined). 1 pass defended.
|CB
|Martin Emerson
|42
|79%
|4 tackles, 1 assist (5 combined).
- I don’t think we can complain about the Browns’ cornerbacks this week. Both defensive breakdowns appeared to be communication issues from the safety position. Denzel Ward didn’t seem to be targeted, and Martin Emerson played well in his first NFL game.
Safety
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|S
|Grant Delpit
|53
|100%
|2 tackles, 1 assist (3 combined). 1 INT, 1 pass defended.
|S
|John Johnson
|52
|98%
|4 tackles, 3 assists (7 combined). 0.5 sack, 1 QH.
|S
|Ronnie Harrison
|22
|42%
|1 tackle, 1 assist (2 combined). 0.5 sack, 1 QH.
-
Grant Delpit made a diving interception in the first half. However, it seemed like he was responsible for the first blown coverage of tight end Ian Thomas that went for a 50-yard play in the second quarter.
- It wasn’t the best second half for John Johnson, who abandon his role for safety help, leading to a 75-yard touchdown pass, and was also flagged for a horse collar tackle that helped set up what could have been the Panthers’ game-winning field goal.
Loading comments...