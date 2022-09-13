 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Browns Reacts Survey: Week 2 - Does the first Week 1 win since 2004 improve confidence?

Vote on your confidence in the Browns heading into Week 2, and we have some bonus questions tying in the former Cleveland QB.

By Chris Pokorny
Cleveland Browns v Carolina Panthers Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Cleveland Browns fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

In Week 1, 51% of Browns fans had confidence in the direction of the team. Does that improve after the team’s first Week 1 victory since 2004? I imagine it will — the question is, “by how much?” It’s a tough one because there were distinct aspects of the game that Cleveland just absolutely dominated for stretches...and yet, we needed a miraculous 58-yard field goal to win it still.

For this week’s bonus questions, we first ask whether Cade York is a God or not. If you watched Ghostbusters, you know what the right answer is. The other question asks, “Will the Browns suffer another blown coverage against the Jets for a big play?” I have my own opinion on that, but I’ll relay that in the actual results article.

