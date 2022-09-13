Browns Reacts Survey: Week 2 - Does the first Week 1 win since 2004 improve confidence?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Cleveland Browns fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

In Week 1, 51% of Browns fans had confidence in the direction of the team. Does that improve after the team’s first Week 1 victory since 2004? I imagine it will — the question is, “by how much?” It’s a tough one because there were distinct aspects of the game that Cleveland just absolutely dominated for stretches...and yet, we needed a miraculous 58-yard field goal to win it still.

For this week’s bonus questions, we first ask whether Cade York is a God or not. If you watched Ghostbusters, you know what the right answer is. The other question asks, “Will the Browns suffer another blown coverage against the Jets for a big play?” I have my own opinion on that, but I’ll relay that in the actual results article.