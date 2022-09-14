Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (9/14/22)

- Cleveland unveils new ‘Brownie the Elf’ midfield logo for 2022 home-opener (nfl.com) “We’re super excited about the new midfield logo,” Browns executive vice president and partner JW Johnson said Tuesday. “We really wanted to engage our fans in the process, and they are — as I’ve said multiple times --- undefeated. They’re the best in the league, best in the NFL and, candidly, some of the best in sports.”
- Video shows how beer can caused serious injuries at Browns game (Fox 8) “This gives us the first look at the incident. It comes with the victim making a new push for justice after two different prosecutors have ruled no charges.”
- Sunday’s victory was about adding up wins, whatever it takes: Browns observations (cleveland.com) “* Sacks get the headlines but pressure is king and, according to Pro Football Focus, Myles Garrett had six pressures on Sunday, among the highest in the league. (PFF’s Week 1 data was incomplete as of this post.)”
- ‘A rare performance for a rookie’: Cleveland Browns’ Cade York lives up to draft slot with clutch kick vs. Carolina Panthers (ESPN) “A rare performance for a rookie,” Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said of York, who converted all three of his other field goal attempts as well. “Pretty unprecedented.”
- 3 Defensive players who shined in Browns season opener (Dawg Pound Daily) “Cleveland controlled the first 58 minutes and change of the contest, but then allowed the Carolina Panthers to inch ahead with a field goal deep into the fourth quarter. But just when all hope was lost, the Browns managed to get to the edge of field goal range, and their rookie kicker, Cade York made the franchise’s biggest kick since returning in 1999.”
- New York Jets vs. Cleveland Browns odds: NFL Week 2 point spread, moneyline, over/under (azcentral.com) “The Browns are a 5.5-point favorite, according to Tipico Sportsbook. Cleveland is -260 on the moneyline in the game, which will be played at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland. The Jets are +210. The over/under for the game is set at 40.5 points.
- Browns can improve to 2-0 for the 1st time since 1993 (Browns Wire) “For a refresher, the Browns were 1-0 after thumping the Bengals in Week 1 of that season. Bill Belichick’s Cleveland team hosted the San Francisco 49ers for Monday Night Football on the fateful date.”
- Jacoby Brissett, Nick Chubb & the Cleveland Browns should TORCH a weak New York Jets defense (WKYC) “Jacoby Brissett wasn’t great in a Week 1 win over the Panthers, but the Cleveland Browns got the win and that’s all that matters.”
- Cade York up for NFL Rookie of the Week honors (clevelandbrowns.com) “We knew he was gonna come through for us at some point,” head coach Kevin Stefanski said. “Here it is in game one. The kid just knocks it down the middle.”
- Cleveland Browns sign cornerback Thomas Graham, add Chester Rogers to practice squad (The Canton Repository) “To make room for Graham, the Browns waived Herb Miller, although he was signed later in the day to the practice squad. Miller was elevated to the active roster last Friday when Greedy Williams was placed on injured reserve.”
- Jets Could Make Switch at Quarterback Ahead of Week 2 Against Browns (Sports Illustrated) “Right now everything’s always under discussion and under review,” Saleh said. “We’ve got all the upmost faith in Joe. Does that mean something can’t happen tonight? I’m not going to promise you anything, but at the same time, as of now, Joe is our starting quarterback.”
- Browns Ink Former Colts Pass-Catcher Amid Flurry of Moves (heavy.com) “Rogers is a sixth-year player from Grambling State. He entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2016 with the Indianapolis Colts. Over the course of Rogers’ career, he proved to be a reliable set of hands. He has caught 141 passes for 1,522 yards and six touchdowns in 69 career games, 24 of those being starts.”
- Former Patriots: Chase Winovich rides bench in Browns debut; 3rd-round TE has new team (masslive.com) “Winovich logged zero snaps on defense in the team’s win over the Carolina Panthers. However, he did play seven snaps on special teams.”
