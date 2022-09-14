Browns K Cade York named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Cleveland Browns placekicker Cade York was named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week on Wednesday.

York is just the fifth rookie in NFL history to win the award in a season-opening game.

The highlight of York’s debut against the Carolina Panthers came when he nailed a 58-yard field goal with eight seconds remaining to give the Browns a 26-24 victory over the Carolina Panthers.

It was Cleveland’s first Week 1 win since 2004 and the first time they won their opening game on the road since 1994.

In addition to his game-winning field goal York, who the Browns selected in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, converted three other field goals and both of his extra points on the day.

His 58-yard field goal was the second-longest field goal by a rookie to win a game in the last two minutes or in overtime in NFL history and was also tied for the second-longest field goal in franchise history, according to clevelandbrowns.com.

York is the first Cleveland player to pick up the special teams award since punter Jamie Gillian was honored for his work in Week 2 of the 2019 season and the first Browns kicker to be honored since Phil Dawson in Week 15 of the 2005 season.