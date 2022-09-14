New York Jets vs. Cleveland Browns: Week 2 TV Map

The Week 2 game between the Cleveland Browns and the New York Jets will air on CBS at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Announcers: Spero Dedes & Jay Feely

Ohio Coverage: Almost all of Ohio will get to see the game, except the Cincinnati area. In Northeast Ohio, the game will appear on WOIO (Channel 19).

National Coverage: The New York area is the only other part of the country that will see the game.

Streaming Coverage: Sign up for fuboTV

The GREEN areas of the map below illustrates everyone who should be able to watch the game:

Map is from 506sports.com.

