New York Jets vs. Cleveland Browns: Week 2 TV Map

The Week 2 game between the Cleveland Browns and the New York Jets will air on CBS at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.
Announcers: Spero Dedes & Jay Feely
Ohio Coverage: Almost all of Ohio will get to see the game, except the Cincinnati area. In Northeast Ohio, the game will appear on WOIO (Channel 19).
National Coverage: The New York area is the only other part of the country that will see the game.
The GREEN areas of the map below illustrates everyone who should be able to watch the game:
Map is from 506sports.com.
WEEK 2 NFL GAMES AIRING NATIONALLY OR IN CLEVELAND
- Thursday - 8:20 PM ET: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs (Amazon)
- Sunday - 1:00 PM ET: New York Jets vs. Cleveland Browns (CBS)
- Sunday - 4:05 PM ET: Atlanta Falcons vs. Los Angeles Rams (FOX)
- Sunday - 4:25 PM ET: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Dallas Cowboys (CBS)
- Sunday - 8:20 PM ET: Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers (NBC)
- Monday - 7:15 PM ET: Tennessee Titans vs. Buffalo Bills (ESPN)
- Monday - 8:15 PM ET: Minnesota Vikings vs. Philadelphia Eagles (ABC)
We will have open threads on DBN for all Browns and prime time games.
