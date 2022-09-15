Thursday Night Football, Week 2: Chargers vs. Chiefs - Prediction

Week 2 of NFL kicks off tonight with the Los Angeles Chargers battling the Kansas City Chiefs! Patrick Mahomes showed no signs of his offense slowing down with the subtraction of Tyreek Hill from the offense in Week 1, as they steamrolled the Arizona Cardinals. The Chargers, meanwhile, held on to win a tightly-contested game with the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Chargers and Chiefs split the series last year, but the second contest needed a late touchdown by Kansas City and then an overtime score to pull off the win. A couple of injuries could impact the game — the Chiefs are without their kicker, Harrison Butker, and the Chargers are without Keenan Allen. Both quarterbacks are good enough to overcome those shortcomings, but either injury could have a subtle impact that swings the game the other way. Chiefs 31, Chargers 21.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Chiefs are 4 point favorites against the Chargers.

The rest of the DBN staff picks for the game are below. You can use this as your open thread for the game.