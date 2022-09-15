NFL Picks Week 2, and media picks for Jets vs. Browns

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Cleveland Browns are 6 point favorites against the New York Jets on Sunday. Here is what the national media is saying about the Week 2 game between the Jets and Browns:

CBS Sports (Pete Prisco) - Browns 24, Jets 13

The Browns will be facing a familiar quarterback this week in Joe Flacco. He wasn’t good last week in the Jets’ loss to the Ravens. The Browns got a close win against Carolina last week, but they are home in this one and Jacoby Brissett will play better in his second start for the Browns. They go to 2-0.

CBS Sports (John Breech) - Browns 20, Jets 13

Sporting News (Vinnie Iyer) - Browns 24, Panthers 14

The Jets’ shorthanded offensive line will be in trouble here against Myles Garrett and a ferocious front getting after Joe Flacco. The Browns will shut down the run and the compressed dink-and-dunk passing game won’t get the job done. Jacoby Brissett can lean on more prolific rushing from Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt and has proved he can make clutch passes when needed.

Sporting News (Bill Bender) - Browns 24 Jets 16

Joe Flacco is 17-3 against the Browns as a starter, but that was with the Ravens. The Jets were 2 of 14 on third down against Baltimore, and that means Cleveland will turn Myles Garrett loose. It’s another dose of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, and the Browns are off to a 2-0 start.

Below are our Week 2 NFL staff picks: