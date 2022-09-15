Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (9/15/22)

- Week 1 Coverage Update: Cleveland Browns lead NFL in Perfectly Covered Plays (PFF) “Up-and-down Bengals CB Eli Apple makes the top 5 thanks to a great day locking up the Steelers receivers, while rookie Martin Emerson takes another top spot for the Browns, whose coverage unit seems to be looking scary already. “
- 3 Browns that are a must watch in their home opener (Dawg Pound Daily) “The Browns have a decided edge in top-end talent between the two teams, but this article is going to focus on three players that are not the obvious names for Cleveland.”
- ‘Better together’: Browns RBs Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt excited to share backfield; team in awe of dynamic duo (News 5 Cleveland) “Chubb had a monster game, rushing for 141 yards on 22 carries with 88 of those yards coming after contact. Chubb shed defenders all day, sliding through the arms of tacklers and pushing forward through the contact.”
- Lions, Browns bucking the betting trends ahead of Week 2 matchups (Fox News) “Cleveland fans will be hoping for the first 2-0 start to a season since 1993, when Vinny Testaverde was the quarterback and Bill Belichick was the head coach.”
- Browns WR Donovan Peoples-Jones lets contested catches speak for themselves (cleveland.com) “Some more insight from the man of few words, when asked if he feels in his element when he makes those contested catches: “I just try and go out there and make plays.”
- Jacoby Brissett expects ‘much cleaner game’ from offense after Week 1 (cleveland.com) “But Brissett knows the offense should’ve never been in that last-minute situation in the first place. Communication errors, throw decisions and execution were all far from perfect, and he expects the group to operate at a much smoother pace Sunday against the Jets.”
- Browns linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. on the importance of team’s 1-0 start (Browns Wire) “The victory was made possible by several key players. Rookie kicker Cade York hit a game-winning field goal to put the Browns over the top, but it was the play of veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett that kept Cleveland within striking range of the lead throughout the contest.”
- ‘Just communicating’: Browns secondary looking to fix what led to Carolina’s big plays (Akron Beacon Journal) “We just got into the meeting room now and just went over our assignment and where guys are supposed to be and communication and what we should have done,” cornerback Denzel Ward said a day after the 26-24 win. “So that’s what it’s all about. Just getting in, correcting it and then once we get throughout the week for practice, going out there and fixing it on the field.”
- Film Breakdown: Browns’ Offense Has Way More Potential Than You Think (YouTube) Quincy Carrier points out David Njoku’s exceptional run blocking as well as showing that the Browns were two or three missed plays away from putting 40+ on the board
