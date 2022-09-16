Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (9/16/22)

- Chubb-Hunt combo gives Browns option to use against Jets (Yahoo) “This week’s challenge will be trying to stop Chubb, who rushed for 141 yards against Carolina, along with Hunt, who added 24 on the ground and scored two touchdowns — one rushing, one receiving.”
- Browns vs. Jets: 3 big storylines in Week 2 (Dawg Pound Daily) “The good news is it’s Cleveland’s home opener and that should make some difference. There are many storylines coming into this game that Browns fans will be discussing up to kickoff.”
- 3 Browns poised for stand-out performances vs. Jets (Browns Wire) “With a full head of steam and a motivated roster, Cleveland is prepared to show the league that these aren’t the Browns of years past.”
- What the Jets are saying about the Browns (clevelandbrowns.com) “They’re the same in terms of talent. They’re extremely talented. It’s crazy when you have, in my opinion, two top 10 backs in the backfield. Very had challenge.”
- Joe Thomas will take his place among Browns Legends Sunday (cleveland.com) “This is a really special step for me to be recognized by the organization and put my name amongst the greats of whoever wore a Cleveland Browns uniform,”
- Browns Digest Week 2 Staff Picks (Sports Illustrated) “All three of us having the Cleveland Brown beating the New York Jets at home. Even though the Browns have more talent in this matchup, the Jets defense matches up well against the Browns.”
- Browns’ Jacoby Brissett, Kevin Stefanski address controversial non-call to end Week 1 vs. Panthers (Clutch Points) “What happened?” Brissett said Wednesday. “I’m going off what the ref says.”
- OBR Analytics: Cleveland Browns vs. New York Jets Game Preview (Orange And Brown Report) “When speaking about the upcoming matchup, head coach Kevin Stefanski had the following to say: “The Jets, I have a ton of respect for (NY Jets Head) Coach (Robert) Saleh.”
- Browns could accomplish this feat in Week 2 that they haven’t pulled off in nearly 30 years (CBS) “If the Browns can win their home opener against New York, it will mark the first time since 1993 that they’ve opened a season with two consecutive wins.”
- How The Browns Will Beat The Jets On Sunday (YouTube) Quincy Carrier breaks down how the Cleveland can pull off the improbable (and by that I mean not screwing up a sure thing)
Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (9/16/22)
More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Daily Dawg Chow.
