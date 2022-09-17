Saturday Dawg Chow: Browns news (9/17/22)

- Family life changes view for Browns’ Jordan Elliott (Beacon Journal) - There was the Jordan Elliott of his first two seasons with the Browns. That Jordan Elliott, though, was a different one than the person who’s now in his third season. Person, that’s the key word. That’s because, as Elliott reflects how he’s grown as a professional, he can’t help but look at how he’s grown as a person.
- Rookie Perrion Winfrey held out of practice for disciplinary reasons (Browns Zone) - Rookie defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey was held out of practice Friday for disciplinary reasons. Coach Kevin Stefanski declined to give any specifics, including whether Winfrey would play Sunday against the New York Jets in the home opener at FirstEnergy Stadium.
- Myles Garrett: If the Browns win 8th championship with elf logo ‘I might come in here with a little elf outfit on’ (cleveland.com) - Myles Garrett, who conducted his press conference on Friday shirtless and with his intimidating muscles popping, isn’t sold on the new Brownie the Elf logo appearing at midfield of FirstEnergy Stadium this season, beginning with Sunday’s game against the Jets.
- Browns guard Joel Bitonio excited to take on challenge of Jets defense in Week 2 (Browns Wire) - During his preparation for the Cleveland Browns Week 2 tilt against the New York Jets, guard Joel Bitonio saw some things on film that indicated that the matchup might be more challenging than some would expect. In his comments to the media on Thursday, he told reporters that he has a newfound respect for New York’s front seven, and sees some parallels in how the Jets and Browns’ defenses operate.
- James Hudson III shows big strides in ‘fun’ Week 1 start against Panthers (clevelandbrowns.com) - As OT James Hudson III walked to the huddle for the Browns’ first offensive play Sunday against the Panthers, Wyatt Teller delivered him a message. “Hey ‘sixes,’” Teller said, referencing Hudson’s No. 66 jersey number. “Have fun.” The simple two-word message was all Hudson needed to feel some weight lifted from his shoulders in one of the most important starts of his career.
NFL:
- Balancing workload vs. longevity will be season-long challenge for star RBs Christian McCaffrey, Saquon Barkley (ESPN) - A “here we go again’’ buzz began on social media late last week when Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey was added to the injury report for a small cleat cut on his shin. Then McCaffrey had only 14 touches and 57 total yards in the opener, a 26-24 loss to the Cleveland Browns, creating more buzz about him being on a pitch count. Such is the life of a star back who missed 23 of 33 games the past two seasons due to injuries.
- Los Angeles Chargers’ Justin Herbert ‘OK’ after being injured in loss to Chiefs, dealing with abdomen/ribs issue (CBS Sports) - Head coach Brandon Staley says he doesn’t expect Herbert’s injury to be an issue moving forward.
- The Amazon experience comes to the NFL (The Ringer) - Thursday night’s Kansas City Chiefs-Los Angeles Chargers game showed that Amazon won’t revolutionize how football games are broadcast; it’ll just try to sell you Prime as you watch.
- Cameron Heyward: Steelers ‘not reinventing the wheel’ with T.J. Watt out (NFL.com) - With reigning Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt officially going on injured reserve, the Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing for life without their game-wrecking playmaker. Star defensive lineman Cameron Heyward knows the Steelers defense will have to do things differently sans Watt, but the entire operation isn’t going up in smoke.
Loading comments...