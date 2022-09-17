Browns elevate two defensive players for Sunday’s game

The Cleveland Browns elevated linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk and defensive tackle Roderick Perry II to the active roster from the practice squad on Saturday.

That makes both players eligible to see action in Sunday’s home opener against the New York Jets.

We have elevated 2 players from our practice squad to the active roster for Sunday's game — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 17, 2022

Kunaszyk is in his fourth NFL season out of California after originally being signed by the Carolina Panthers as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He spent one season with the Panthers before moving on to the Washington Commanders for the past two seasons.

All told, Kunaszyk has played in 27 games at the NFL level, including the season opener against Carolina where he logged 22 snaps on special teams.

Perry is an undrafted rookie out of Illinois. Perry did not play in Week 1, but his elevation from the practice squad for Sunday’s game might point to fellow rookie defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey, who was sent home from practice on Friday for disciplinary reasons, being inactive for the game against the Jets.

Outside of Winfrey, the Browns are heading into the game with almost a full squad as offensive lineman Chris Hubbard, who is still dealing with an elbow injury, is the only player officially ruled out of the game. Right tackle Jack Conklin, who was inactive against the Panthers as he continues to work his way back from last season’s patellar tendon injury, is listed as questionable.

Teams are allowed to elevate two players from their practice squad each week to give them a 55-man roster, but those two players immediately revert to the practice squad following the game.