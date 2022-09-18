Browns vs. Jets: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Cleveland Browns play their home opener in Week 2 today against the New York Jets. Here are some nuggets about the matchup, as well as how you can watch or listen to the game.

Game Information

Game Time/Date: Sunday, September 18, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Sunday, September 18, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. ET Location: FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland, OH

FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland, OH TV Channel: CBS - Spero Dedes (play-by-play) & Jay Feely (analyst).

CBS - Spero Dedes (play-by-play) & Jay Feely (analyst). Streaming Coverage: Sign up for fuboTV

Sign up for fuboTV Local Radio: 92.3 The Fan (WKRK-FM), ESPN 850 WKNR, WNCX (98.5 FM) with Jim Donovan, Nathan Zegura, Jerod Cherry (sidelines)

92.3 The Fan (WKRK-FM), ESPN 850 WKNR, WNCX (98.5 FM) with Jim Donovan, Nathan Zegura, Jerod Cherry (sidelines) Weather: 80 degrees (feels like 83 degrees) with a 0% chance of rain. 12 MPH winds from the Southwest.

80 degrees (feels like 83 degrees) with a 0% chance of rain. 12 MPH winds from the Southwest. Odds: Browns by 6.5, according to DraftKings Sportsbook

Browns by 6.5, according to DraftKings Sportsbook Over/under: 39

TV Distribution Map

Fans in the GREEN areas below will get to watch the Browns vs. Panthers on CBS:

Uniform & Stadium

The Browns will be wearing their brown jerseys and white pants.

Brownie the Elf will debut as the midfield logo. The team has not had any midfield logo for years.

would you just look at it pic.twitter.com/shcR27n0um — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 13, 2022

Here is a Joe Thomas promotional poster for Sunday’s game, where he will be honored too:

Connections

Jets special teams coordinator Brant Boyer (linebacker, 2001-03), tight ends coach Ron Middleton (tight end, 1989) and wide receivers coach Miles Austin (wide receiver, 2014) are both former Browns players. Boyer won the team’s Unsung Hero Award in 2002 and later served as a training camp intern in 2009.

(linebacker, 2001-03), tight ends coach Ron Middleton (tight end, 1989) and wide receivers coach (wide receiver, 2014) are both former Browns players. Boyer won the team’s Unsung Hero Award in 2002 and later served as a training camp intern in 2009. Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur served as an offensive intern for the Browns during the 2014 season. In that same season, Jets wide receivers coach Miles Austin (wide receiver) and Jets pro scout Ray Agnew (fullback) were both players on the team.

served as an offensive intern for the Browns during the 2014 season. In that same season, Jets wide receivers coach Miles Austin (wide receiver) and Jets pro scout (fullback) were both players on the team. Jets senior football advisor Phil Savage served in numerous roles with the Browns. He served as defensive assistant from 1991-93, transitioned to scout from 1993-95, and was hired as senior vice president/general manager of the team from 2005-08.

served in numerous roles with the Browns. He served as defensive assistant from 1991-93, transitioned to scout from 1993-95, and was hired as senior vice president/general manager of the team from 2005-08. Jets situational football/game management coordinator Dan Shamash was an offensive assistant for the Browns from 2009-10.

was an offensive assistant for the Browns from 2009-10. Jets senior regional scout Johnathon Stigall was a midwest/southwest scout for the Browns during the 2010-13 seasons.

was a midwest/southwest scout for the Browns during the 2010-13 seasons. Browns run game coordinator/running backs coach Stump Mitchell served as the Jets’ running backs coach during the 2017-18 seasons. Also during the 2017 season, Browns chief of staff/assistant wide receivers coach Callie Brownson was a college/pro personnel scouting intern with the Jets.

served as the Jets’ running backs coach during the 2017-18 seasons. Also during the 2017 season, Browns chief of staff/assistant wide receivers coach Callie Brownson was a college/pro personnel scouting intern with the Jets. Browns offensive line coach Bill Callahan served as assistant head coach/offensive line coach for the Jets from 2008-11.

served as assistant head coach/offensive line coach for the Jets from 2008-11. Browns special teams assistant Stephen Bravo-Brown was a Bill Walsh Coaching Fellow during the 2019 season for the Jets.

History