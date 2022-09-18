Sunday Dawg Chow: Browns news (9/18/22)

- Myles Garrett plans on passing legend Clay Matthews on both Browns sack lists this season (Beacon Journal) - When the sound of Myles Garrett chants filled FirstEnergy Stadium last fall, it strengthened the bond between a football-crazed town and the All-Pro defensive end Garrett also has an eye on becoming the Browns’ undisputed sack king.
- Cade York built to boot balls into atmosphere, stay grounded while given the rock star treatment (Browns Zone) - He’s got the name. Two syllables and easy to remember. He’s got the leg. It strikes the ball like a thunderbolt. He plays the right position. The best kickers are beloved forever. He’s in the right town. Northeast Ohioans are crazy about their Browns and desperate to see a kicker succeed. Rookie Cade York might be so popular already that fans leave the party in the Muni Lot to watch him warm up. If he hasn’t reached that status yet, he took a giant step in that direction last week in Carolina.
- The ideal win? Look again at Amari Cooper? Blown coverages? (Terry Pluto) - Had Cade York not boomed a 58-yard field goal with 8 seconds left to beat Carolina, 26-24, we’d be having a completely different discussion. I was having this discussion with some top Browns people, and they agreed. But they also said the “scary win” was a good way to keep the team focused on how easy it is to blow a game in the NFL.
- Browns rookie DE Alex Wright looking to build off solid NFL debut (cleveland.com) - Browns rookie defensive end Alex Wright has taken a less conventional path to the NFL than most, but in his debut last week, the moment still wasn’t too big for him.
- The Winning Mix: 3 keys to a victory over the New York Jets (clevelandbrowns.com) - The Browns got the job done in Carolina 26-24, albeit in more dramatic fashion than we would have liked, and have a chance to get to 2-0 in front of the best fans in the NFL. Let’s look at how the Browns can usher in the Brownie on the field era with a big win on Sunday.
NFL:
- Is hot seat fair to Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy as key injuries continue to mount? (ESPN) - It was the 17th question of the news conference, about 7 minutes, 50 seconds in, after the Dallas Cowboys’ Sunday night 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. “Before the season there was a narrative out there with you being on the hot seat,” a reporter asked coach Mike McCarthy. “After a performance like this, do you feel that pressure vacillate?”
- Jamal Adams gives emotional speech to Seahawks teammates ahead of surgery (NFL.com) - Before going in for his scheduled quad surgery in a few days, Jamal Adams visited his teammates after Friday’s practice and gave an emotional speech ahead of the Seattle Seahawks’ road game against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2.
- C.J. Mosley expects heavy rushing attack from Browns’ offense on Sunday: ‘We have to go in there with our big boy pads on’ (New York Daily News) - There weren’t many bright spots for the Jets during last weekend’s 24-9 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. However, there was one significant area Gang Green appeared to improve. The Jets’ defense kept the team in the game until a third-quarter 17-yard touchdown catch by Devin Duvernay followed by a 55-yard touchdown by Rashod Bateman. This week, the Jets are hoping to limit the backbreaking plays against the Browns.
- Breaking down Tom Brady: How the Saints have forced his worst stats in Tampa Bay (nola.com) - Tom Brady needs no introduction, so let’s cut to the chase. Somehow, someway, the New Orleans Saints have put a muzzle on him. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has produced standout numbers in the two season after he joined the NFC, even won a Super Bowl in his first season with the Bucs. But on average, his production in every statistical category has been worse against the Saints.
