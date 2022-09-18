 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

New York Jets vs. Cleveland Browns - 1st Quarter Game Thread

Discuss the 1st quarter of NYJ vs. CLE live, as the action unfolds.

By Chris Pokorny
New York Jets v Cleveland Browns Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Today, the Cleveland Browns play their home opener against the New York Jets. We will have game threads running for each quarter, so be sure to participate in the discussions.

VS.

Game: New York Jets vs. Cleveland Browns
Date/Time: Sunday, September 11,8 2022 at 1:00 PM ET
Television: CBS - Spero Dedes (play-by-play) & Jay Feely (analyst)
Local Radio: ESPN 850 WKNR, 92.3 The Fan, 98.5 FM WNCX

This is the official game thread for the Jets vs. Browns match-up. Any comment regarding the game as it is taking place should go in this thread, and there will be subsequent threads for each quarter of action.

As always, GO BROWNS!!!

