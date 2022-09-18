New Nick Chubb bobblehead by FOCO is live

Nick Chubb might be the top running back in the NFL, and Cleveland Browns fans love everything about him. Now, he has his very own bobblehead, celebrating the Browns’ first home game of the 2022 season.

The bobblehead, created by FOCO, features Chubb jogging out of the Browns locker room as he sports their home uniform. He stands atop a thematic tunnel entrance base with all the details the Browns include at the stadium itself. The bobblehead will be limited to 321 units, retails for $70, and stands at 8 inches tall. If you’re a collector, make sure you grab one of them before it’s too late!