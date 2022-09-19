Monday Night Football, Week 2: Vikings vs. Eagles - Prediction

Monday Night Football closes out Week 2 with the Minnesota Vikings taking on the Philadelphia Eagles. Jalen Hurts has become an above average dual threat quarterback, adding a dynamic to the Eagles’ rushing attack that makes them tough to stop. The Vikings, meanwhile, are coming off of a Week 1 performance in which their defense stymied the Packers. I’d have a tough time betting on who would win this game straight up, let along with the spread. I usually defer to the home team in that case, although we saw how many underdogs have pulled off an upset thus far in Week 2. Eagles 23, Vikings 20

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Eagles are 2.5 point favorites against the Vikings.

The rest of the DBN staff picks for the game are below. You can use this as your open thread for the game.