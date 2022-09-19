- Browns and Ravens both pull off epic Browns-level choke jobs (Cincy Jungle) “With 1:22 left, Flacco marched the Jets right down the field before hitting former Ohio State star Garrett Wilson for the go-ahead 15-yard score after Greg Zuerlein converted the extra point for a 31-30 lead.”
- Utter collapse: Cleveland Browns’ defense falls apart in shocking 31-30 loss to New York Jets (WKYC) “Up 30-17 with less than two minutes to go, the secondary gave up a wide-open touchdown before the Jets recovered the onside kick, leading to the winning score.”
- Jets Score Two Late TD’s To Stun Browns (National Football Post) “Flacco engineered his 25th career regular-season game-winning drive and completed 26 of 44 passes for 307 yards and four touchdowns.”
- What they’re saying about Browns collapse vs. Jets: Social media reaction (cleveland.com) “The Browns gave up two passing touchdowns to Flacco in the final 1:22 and failed to recover an onside kick that gave the Jets the ball for the winning drive. Flacco threw four TD passes for the Jets.”
- 3 good and 3 bad from the Cleveland Browns hilarious loss to the New York Jets (Dawg Pound Daily) “Just like that the football gods seemingly punished the Browns fandom. Flacco threw a wide-open pass for a touchdown, exposing the extremely bad Browns defensive secondary in the process. Then the Jets’ special teams kicked the ball right at Amari Cooper on the subsequent onside kick, and Cooper couldn’t recover the ball, allowing the Jets to get the ball back.”
Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (9/19/22)
More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Daily Dawg Chow.
