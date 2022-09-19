Browns open as 3.5-point favorites against the Steelers in Week 3

The Cleveland Browns opened as early 3.5-point favorites against the Pittsburgh Steelers ahead of their Week 3 match-up, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under on the game is currently 40.5.

The Browns (1-1) are coming off of a stunning collapse, losing to the New York Jets 31-30. Why was it stunning? Cleveland scored a touchdown to go up by 13 points with 1:55 to go and the Jets having no timeouts. A missed extra point, blown coverage, onside kick allowed, another touchdown, and then an interception prevented the team from starting a season 2-0 for the first time since 1993. It was unfathomable, even for Cleveland standards.

The Steelers (1-1) are coming off of a 17-14 loss to the New England Patriots. Mitch Trubisky hasn’t been providing much of an offensive punch for Pittsburgh, and their contention chances took a big hit in Week 1 after T.J. Watt suffered a pectoral injury that will keep him out for a bit. This game will also be on a short week for both teams, since the game is on Thursday Night Football. On the injury front, RT Jack Conklin could be making his debut, but DE Jadeveon Clowney might have to sit out with an ankle injury.

The over/under for the game is 40.5, which the Browns/Jets would’ve surpassed this week, but not the Patriots/Steelers.

What odds would you take if you were placing a bet?