Browns’ defensive snap counts, stats, and notes: Week 2

Below, we analyze the snap counts and stats on defense for the Cleveland Browns’ Week 2 game against the New York Jets.
Defensive Line
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|DL
|Myles Garrett
|57
|81%
|1 tackle (1 combined). 1 sack, 1 TFL, 2 QH.
|DL
|Taven Bryan
|50
|71%
|1 assist (1 combined).
|DL
|Jordan Elliott
|47
|67%
|1 assist (1 combined).
|DL
|Jadeveon Clowney
|34
|49%
|2 tackles (2 combined). 1 sack, 1 FF, 1 FR.
|DL
|Alex Wright
|30
|43%
|1 pass defended.
|DL
|Chase Winovich
|26
|37%
|1 tackle (1 combined). 2 QH.
|DL
|Tommy Togiai
|25
|36%
|1 tackle (1 combined).
|DL
|Isaiah Thomas
|9
|13%
|No stats registered.
-
Myles Garrett had a nice hit in the first half that jarred the ball loose, but it was Jadeveon Clowney who was making the bigger splash until he rolled his ankle. Garrett graded out to a 74.8 by PFF, while Clowney had a grade of 89.7. When you look at all the butterfly effect things that happened on Sunday, Clowney getting hurt probably also contributed to the Jets being able to rally in those final two minutes.
-
Chase Winovich played and I didn’t even realize it. He had two hits on the quarterback.
Linebacker
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|LB
|Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
|54
|77%
|8 tackles, 1 assist (9 combined). 2 TFL, 1 FF.
|LB
|Anthony Walker
|52
|74%
|3 tackles, 1 assist (4 combined). 1 TFL, 2 passes defended.
|LB
|Jacob Phillips
|27
|39%
|2 tackles (2 combined).
|LB
|Sione Takitaki
|14
|20%
|No stats registered.
- Both Cleveland linebackers — Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and Anthony Walker — received fantastic grades of 91.9 and 91.6, respectively, from PFF. JOK had punched the football loose on the drive before the Browns’ final touchdown, but the Jets recovered.
- They weren’t the only linebackers with high marks — despite only playing 14 snaps, Sione Takitaki received a grade of 79.9, which was fourth best on defense.
Cornerback
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|CB
|Greg Newsome
|67
|96%
|4 tackles, 1 assist (5 combined).
|CB
|Denzel Ward
|66
|94%
|2 tackles (2 combined).
|CB
|Martin Emerson
|52
|74%
|4 tackles (4 combined). 1 pass defended.
|CB
|A.J. Green
|1
|1%
|1 tackle (1 combined).
-
Denzel Ward didn’t have the best day against the Jets, grading out to a 33.5, which was the lowest of any defender on either side yesterday. He looked to be responsible for the Jets’ touchdown before the end of the first half, and played a role in other confusion throughout the game.
Safety
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|S
|Grant Delpit
|70
|100%
|5 tackles, 1 assist (6 combined).
|S
|John Johnson
|70
|100%
|5 tackles, 1 assist (6 combined). 1 pass defended.
|S
|Ronnie Harrison
|19
|27%
|No stats registered.
- Is it time to put Ronnie Harrison back in the starting lineup at safety? Not to say that Grant Delpit is responsible, but there have been way too many defensive breakdowns on the back end this year.
