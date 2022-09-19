 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Browns’ defensive snap counts, stats, and notes: Week 2

The Browns’ linebackers play well, while the secondary does not.

By Chris Pokorny
New York Jets v Cleveland Browns Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images

Below, we analyze the snap counts and stats on defense for the Cleveland Browns’ Week 2 game against the New York Jets.

Defensive Line

Pos Player Plays % Stats
DL Myles Garrett 57 81% 1 tackle (1 combined). 1 sack, 1 TFL, 2 QH.
DL Taven Bryan 50 71% 1 assist (1 combined).
DL Jordan Elliott 47 67% 1 assist (1 combined).
DL Jadeveon Clowney 34 49% 2 tackles (2 combined). 1 sack, 1 FF, 1 FR.
DL Alex Wright 30 43% 1 pass defended.
DL Chase Winovich 26 37% 1 tackle (1 combined). 2 QH.
DL Tommy Togiai 25 36% 1 tackle (1 combined).
DL Isaiah Thomas 9 13% No stats registered.
  • Myles Garrett had a nice hit in the first half that jarred the ball loose, but it was Jadeveon Clowney who was making the bigger splash until he rolled his ankle. Garrett graded out to a 74.8 by PFF, while Clowney had a grade of 89.7. When you look at all the butterfly effect things that happened on Sunday, Clowney getting hurt probably also contributed to the Jets being able to rally in those final two minutes.
  • Chase Winovich played and I didn’t even realize it. He had two hits on the quarterback.

Linebacker

Pos Player Plays % Stats
LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah 54 77% 8 tackles, 1 assist (9 combined). 2 TFL, 1 FF.
LB Anthony Walker 52 74% 3 tackles, 1 assist (4 combined). 1 TFL, 2 passes defended.
LB Jacob Phillips 27 39% 2 tackles (2 combined).
LB Sione Takitaki 14 20% No stats registered.
  • Both Cleveland linebackers — Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and Anthony Walker — received fantastic grades of 91.9 and 91.6, respectively, from PFF. JOK had punched the football loose on the drive before the Browns’ final touchdown, but the Jets recovered.
  • They weren’t the only linebackers with high marks — despite only playing 14 snaps, Sione Takitaki received a grade of 79.9, which was fourth best on defense.

Cornerback

Pos Player Plays % Stats
CB Greg Newsome 67 96% 4 tackles, 1 assist (5 combined).
CB Denzel Ward 66 94% 2 tackles (2 combined).
CB Martin Emerson 52 74% 4 tackles (4 combined). 1 pass defended.
CB A.J. Green 1 1% 1 tackle (1 combined).
  • Denzel Ward didn’t have the best day against the Jets, grading out to a 33.5, which was the lowest of any defender on either side yesterday. He looked to be responsible for the Jets’ touchdown before the end of the first half, and played a role in other confusion throughout the game.

Safety

Pos Player Plays % Stats
S Grant Delpit 70 100% 5 tackles, 1 assist (6 combined).
S John Johnson 70 100% 5 tackles, 1 assist (6 combined). 1 pass defended.
S Ronnie Harrison 19 27% No stats registered.
  • Is it time to put Ronnie Harrison back in the starting lineup at safety? Not to say that Grant Delpit is responsible, but there have been way too many defensive breakdowns on the back end this year.

