Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (9/2/22)

- Browns continue search for their third tight end (Dawg Pound Daily) “While Njoku wasn’t thrilled at first with the room becoming crowded, he and the coach talked it out and Stefanski assured him that he would see the field plenty.”
- Rosen back with Browns on practice squad, team’s 5th QB (Fox 8) “The 25-year-old Rosen is with his fourth team in four years since the former UCLA standout was drafted by Arizona in 2018. He’s 3-13 as a starter.”
- Cleveland Browns front office believes young receivers deserve ‘opportunities to grow’ (Akron Beacon Journal) “They are unproven but that’s the part of it,” Assistant General Manager and Vice President of Player Personnel Glenn Cook said Thursday. “We’re trusting our process and what we saw in their abilities for each player when they came out.”
- Browns Worked Out Veteran Tight End On Thursday (The Spun) “Cleveland worked out veteran tight end Jesse James today, according to the league’s waiver wire. James spent last season with the Chicago Bears.”
- Cleveland Browns: Death of the Fullback (Yardbarker) “With the release of the 2022 initial roster on August 30th, 2022 it was announced that Stanton had been cut from the team. Shortly after there were reports that the team would not pursue him for the practice squad either.”
- The story of why Chase Winovich cut his long hair (clevelandbrowns.com) “I was just like, ‘Yeah,’” he said with a smile. “She said, ‘I’m free in about 20 minutes.’”
- Cleveland Browns quick hits: Wyatt Teller returns to practice after knee injury (The Daily Record) “Teller suffered an injury to his left knee during the Browns’ preseason finale against the Chicago Bears last Saturday. He did not return to the game.”
- Browns Greg Newsome II Listed as one of NFL’s 2022 Breakout Players (Sports Illustrated) “In 2021, the rookie started 11 games and had nine pass deflections, to go along with 37 tackles. Being on the field more will carry Newsome a step forward. In his second year, the Northwestern product is expected to play in the slot as well. A growing important part of a defense in the NFL.”
- Ndamukong Suh Remains Interested in Browns as Landing Spot: Report (heavy.com) “On Ndamukong Suh: nothing happening with Suh as of now. I’m told while there’s interest from Suh, that’s it,” Stainbrook tweeted. “Suh will continue to check in with Cleveland as they continue to search the market.”
- Star Browns WR Comments On The Struggling Anthony Schwartz (Browns Nation) “He really cares. You get some guys who don’t really care. They say, ‘I just want to play a couple years, make some money and then I’m done.’ But you can tell that’s not the case with him. He wants to come out here and be great.”
- The Browns 2022 Preseason Awards (YouTube) Quincy Carrier issues five preseason awards for preseason performance.
Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (9/2/22)
More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Daily Dawg Chow.
