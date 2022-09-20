Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (9/20/22)

- WATCH: Cleveland Browns kicker Cade York gets lesson in life in the NFL (The Columbus Dispatch) “Cleveland Browns kicker Cade York talks about missing an extra point that turned out to have a huge effect on the team’s 31-30 loss to the Jets.”
- ‘Somebody is falling asleep:’ Greg Pruitt after Browns loss (Fox 8) “They’re going to have to put cameras in those meetings because obviously somebody is falling asleep,” Pruitt said candidly on FOX 8 News in the Morning. “A week ago they gave up a play in the secondary like that and I said it then, ‘I’d hate to be in the meeting on Monday because I knew they were going to go over this and chew some people out.’”
- Browns: John Johnson III, Denzel Ward both deflecting blame from blown coverage vs. Jets (Browns Wire) “This loss is all on the secondary, and nobody seems to be taking blame for it. After the game yesterday, it was safety John Johnson III who said not everyone is playing the same coverage.”
- Browns CB Denzel Ward: ‘It wasn’t my coverage’ on 66-yard TD; Grant Delpit won’t ‘play the blame game with my teammates’ (cleveland.com) “But on the go-route, Ward let Davis sprint past him down the right side, and safety Grant Delpit appeared to be the last line of defense. But it’s still somewhat unclear who was supposed to have whom.”
- Cleveland Browns Rule Out DE Jadeveon Clowney, Others Against Steelers (Sports Illustrated) “It is no secret that a player like Clowney helps take the pressure off of Myles Garrett, now someone else will have to step up. Rookie defensive end Alex Wright has been an early rotation piece for the team, perhaps he will get the start against the Steelers.”
- Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns odds: NFL Week 3 point spread, moneyline, total (az central) “The Browns are -140 on the moneyline in the game, which will be played at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.”
- Answering Your Questions About Firing Joe Woods - Q&A (YouTube) Quincy Carrier addresses the reality of the situation at defensive coordinator, among other things
Filed under:
Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (9/20/22)
More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Daily Dawg Chow.
If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.
Loading comments...