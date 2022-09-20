Browns Reacts Survey: Week 3 - Should defensive coordinator Joe Woods be fired?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Cleveland Browns fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

In Week 2, 69% of Browns fans had confidence in the direction of the team. How does that change after the team’s Week 2 loss to the New York Jets? Just by nature of the demoralizing loss, I assume the percentage will go down a bit — but again, how do you reconcile the fact that the Browns are only losing (or coming close to losing these games) due to unforeseen defensive miscommunications?

For this week’s bonus questions, we first ask whether the Browns should fire defensive coordinator Joe Woods, since he is catching much of the brunt of the defensive issues. Then, we also ask which home opener loss was the worst — last week’s against the Jets, the helmet toss by Dwayne Rudd, or the quick snap by Bruce Gradkowski?

For those following the odds, the Browns are 4.5-point favorites over the Pittsburgh Steelers this Sunday, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.